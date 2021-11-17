Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Another beautiful night in La Jolla. (Joan Schultz)
A hummingbird spreads its wings. (Penny Wilkes)
A cotton candy La Jolla sunrise. (Louise Marino)
The moon bids the sun adieu for the evening. (Ted Bleckman)
This surprise guest was a little oversized for the bird feeder in Mary Mitchell’s backyard on Soledad Mountain Road. (Mary Mitchell)
A wave breaks at sunset at Bird Rock. (Leo Larson)
Brian Gies, visiting from Canada, took in the sunset Oct. 23 at Windansea Beach. (Brian Gies)
The sun sets between the palm trees on Belvedere Street. (Ann Miller)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
