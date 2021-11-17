Advertisement
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

1/8
Another beautiful night in La Jolla.  (Joan Schultz)
2/8
A hummingbird spreads its wings.  (Penny Wilkes)
3/8
A cotton candy La Jolla sunrise.  (Louise Marino)
4/8
The moon bids the sun adieu for the evening.  (Ted Bleckman)
5/8
This surprise guest was a little oversized for the bird feeder in Mary Mitchell’s backyard on Soledad Mountain Road.  (Mary Mitchell)
6/8
A wave breaks at sunset at Bird Rock.  (Leo Larson)
7/8
Brian Gies, visiting from Canada, took in the sunset Oct. 23 at Windansea Beach.  (Brian Gies)
8/8
The sun sets between the palm trees on Belvedere Street.  (Ann Miller)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

