La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 9, ZIP code 92037 had 2,313 registered cases (up by 26 from the previous count) and 5,343.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Nov. 9, 36,815 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Oct. 24

Fraud: 300 block Playa del Norte Street, 3:16 p.m.

Oct. 29

Felony grand theft: 600 block Prospect Street, 1 p.m.

Oct. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Midway Street, 10:05 p.m.

Nov. 2

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Nautilus Street, 4 a.m.

Nov. 6

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Kirkwood Place, 10 p.m.

Nov. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Ludington Place, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10

Residential burglary: 1400 block Muirlands Drive, 6:18 p.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 9:50 p.m.

Nov. 12

Commercial burglary: 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 1:36 a.m.

Nov. 13

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:50 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆