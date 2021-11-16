Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 18-25

Friday, Nov. 19

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Megan Dickerson, director of exhibits for the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, will speak after lunch. ljkiwanis@gmail.com

Sunday, Nov. 21

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 22

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Thursday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving

