Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 18-25
Friday, Nov. 19
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Megan Dickerson, director of exhibits for the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, will speak after lunch. ljkiwanis@gmail.com
Sunday, Nov. 21
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Nov. 22
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Thursday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
