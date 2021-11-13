23 student-athletes in La Jolla commit to colleges
More than 20 student-athletes from high schools in La Jolla participated in Signing Day on Nov. 10, committing to play a sport for a National Collegiate Athletic Association college for at least one academic year.
The event, at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre in San Diego, returned to being held in person after being a drive-through affair last year due to pandemic-related restrictions.
Once an athlete signs a letter of intent to attend a college, it is faxed to that college and no other campus may recruit that student.
The Bishop’s School had 12 athletes at the event, La Jolla Country Day School had eight and La Jolla High School had three.
Here is the list of students, with the college to which each committed and in which sport:
The Bishop’s School
Michael Behr, University of San Diego, golf
Alex Bonaguidi, USC, water polo
Lucius Brown, Yale University, swimming
Renee Chong, Claremont McKenna College, basketball
Paul Cluskey, Bowdoin College, soccer
Maddie Cramer, Princeton University, track and field
Brynne Faltinsky, Harvard University, volleyball
Bode Grieve, Baylor University, baseball
Maggie Johnson, USC, water polo
Presley McDonald, University of Chicago, soccer
Alex Scafidi, Indiana University Bloomington, water polo
Deming Wyer, USC, water polo
La Jolla Country Day School
Sam Alligood, Carnegie Mellon University, football
Jake Bold, Princeton University, baseball
Chris Esquivel, University of San Diego, baseball
Camden French, Denison University, tennis
Johnny Luetzow, Santa Clara University, baseball
Daniel Shaul, Grinnell College, baseball
Jerry Zhou, University of Chicago, swimming
Shawn Zhou, Johns Hopkins University, swimming
La Jolla High School
Jenna Drobeck, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, beach volleyball
Maddie Lyons, University of Chicago, track and field
Kylie Vaickus, UCLA, beach volleyball ◆
