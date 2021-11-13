23 student-athletes in La Jolla commit to colleges

More than 20 student-athletes from high schools in La Jolla participated in Signing Day on Nov. 10, committing to play a sport for a National Collegiate Athletic Association college for at least one academic year.

The event, at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre in San Diego, returned to being held in person after being a drive-through affair last year due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Once an athlete signs a letter of intent to attend a college, it is faxed to that college and no other campus may recruit that student.

The Bishop’s School had 12 athletes at the event, La Jolla Country Day School had eight and La Jolla High School had three.

Here is the list of students, with the college to which each committed and in which sport:

The Bishop’s School

Michael Behr, University of San Diego, golf

Alex Bonaguidi, USC, water polo

Lucius Brown, Yale University, swimming

Renee Chong, Claremont McKenna College, basketball

Paul Cluskey, Bowdoin College, soccer

Maddie Cramer, Princeton University, track and field

Brynne Faltinsky, Harvard University, volleyball

Bode Grieve, Baylor University, baseball

Maggie Johnson, USC, water polo

Presley McDonald, University of Chicago, soccer

Alex Scafidi, Indiana University Bloomington, water polo

Deming Wyer, USC, water polo

La Jolla Country Day School

La Jolla Country Day School student-athletes (from left) Shawn Zhou, Chris Esquivel, Camden French, Daniel Shaul, Sam Alligood, Jake Bold, Johnny Luetzow and Jerry Zhou attend Signing Day. (Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)

Sam Alligood, Carnegie Mellon University, football

Jake Bold, Princeton University, baseball

Chris Esquivel, University of San Diego, baseball

Camden French, Denison University, tennis

Johnny Luetzow, Santa Clara University, baseball

Daniel Shaul, Grinnell College, baseball

Jerry Zhou, University of Chicago, swimming

Shawn Zhou, Johns Hopkins University, swimming

La Jolla High School

La Jolla High School student-athletes Kylie Vaickus and Jenna Drobeck (Courtesy of La Jolla High School)

Jenna Drobeck, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, beach volleyball

Maddie Lyons, University of Chicago, track and field

Kylie Vaickus, UCLA, beach volleyball ◆