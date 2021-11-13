Advertisement
23 student-athletes in La Jolla commit to colleges

Bishop's School student-athletes gather at a Signing Day event Nov. 10.
Bishop’s School student-athletes (from left) Paul Cluskey, Michael Behr, Lucius Brown, Bode Grieve, Brynne Faltinsky, Maddie Cramer, Deming Wyer and Alex Scafidi gather at a Signing Day event Nov. 10.
(Courtesy of The Bishop’s School)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
More than 20 student-athletes from high schools in La Jolla participated in Signing Day on Nov. 10, committing to play a sport for a National Collegiate Athletic Association college for at least one academic year.

The event, at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre in San Diego, returned to being held in person after being a drive-through affair last year due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Once an athlete signs a letter of intent to attend a college, it is faxed to that college and no other campus may recruit that student.

The Bishop’s School had 12 athletes at the event, La Jolla Country Day School had eight and La Jolla High School had three.

Here is the list of students, with the college to which each committed and in which sport:

The Bishop’s School

Michael Behr, University of San Diego, golf
Alex Bonaguidi, USC, water polo
Lucius Brown, Yale University, swimming
Renee Chong, Claremont McKenna College, basketball
Paul Cluskey, Bowdoin College, soccer
Maddie Cramer, Princeton University, track and field
Brynne Faltinsky, Harvard University, volleyball
Bode Grieve, Baylor University, baseball
Maggie Johnson, USC, water polo
Presley McDonald, University of Chicago, soccer
Alex Scafidi, Indiana University Bloomington, water polo
Deming Wyer, USC, water polo

La Jolla Country Day School

La Jolla Country Day School student-athletes attend Signing Day.
La Jolla Country Day School student-athletes (from left) Shawn Zhou, Chris Esquivel, Camden French, Daniel Shaul, Sam Alligood, Jake Bold, Johnny Luetzow and Jerry Zhou attend Signing Day.
(Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School)

Sam Alligood, Carnegie Mellon University, football
Jake Bold, Princeton University, baseball
Chris Esquivel, University of San Diego, baseball
Camden French, Denison University, tennis
Johnny Luetzow, Santa Clara University, baseball
Daniel Shaul, Grinnell College, baseball
Jerry Zhou, University of Chicago, swimming
Shawn Zhou, Johns Hopkins University, swimming

La Jolla High School

La Jolla High School student-athletes Kylie Vaickus and Jenna Drobeck
(Courtesy of La Jolla High School)

Jenna Drobeck, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, beach volleyball
Maddie Lyons, University of Chicago, track and field
Kylie Vaickus, UCLA, beach volleyball ◆

