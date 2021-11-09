La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 2, ZIP code 92037 had 2,287 registered cases (up by 24 from the previous count) and 5,283.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Nov. 2, 36,382 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police, except where noted.

Oct. 16

Felony vandalism: 7800 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8 a.m.

Oct. 29

Felony vandalism: 800 block Prospect Street, 5 p.m.

Nov. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7200 block Olivetas Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 3200 block Via Marin, 9:13 p.m.

Nov. 2

Felony vandalism: 7300 block Draper Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block Caminito de Cid, 7:15 p.m.

Vandalism: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 11 p.m.

Nov. 3

Residential burglary: 7300 block Via Capri, 12:15 p.m.

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:38 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5400 block Caminito Herminia, 9 p.m.

Nov. 4

Felony grand theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 9 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block El Paseo Grande, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8 p.m.

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:12 p.m.

Nov. 5

Tampering with vehicle: 2500 block Ardath Road, 9:10 a.m.

Simple battery: 8300 block Via Mallorca, 9:49 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8900 Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6:10 p.m.

Nov. 6

Exhibition of firearm: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 12:29 a.m. A man suspected of pointing a gun at his neighbor during a dispute was arrested.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆