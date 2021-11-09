Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 11-18

Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, Nov. 12

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Pannikin Cafe, 7467 Girard Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla within the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. For more information, call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Anu Delouri, UC San Diego community liaison, will speak after lunch. ljkiwanis@gmail.com

Sunday, Nov. 14

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 15

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Nov. 16

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Artist Kelsey Brookes and Ingrid Westlake of Quint Gallery will speak at 12:50 p.m. djshaw@doctor.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Nov. 17

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. bearley1@san.rr.com

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆