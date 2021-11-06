Possible smuggling boat with 20 people reportedly aboard is abandoned on La Jolla’s Marine Street Beach

About 20 people believed to be undocumented immigrants evaded authorities after their boat landed on Marine Street Beach in La Jolla, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The boat landed around 10:50 a.m. Nov. 5 and about 20 people reportedly jumped off, according to a Border Patrol statement.

Border Patrol agents found eight flotation vests near the abandoned pleasure craft but did not detain anyone, the agency said. The boat had two fishing poles sticking up from its stern.

The Border Patrol is investigating the incident. Personnel from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations seized the boat.

No other details were immediately available. ◆