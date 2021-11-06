Advertisement
Share
News

Possible smuggling boat with 20 people reportedly aboard is abandoned on La Jolla’s Marine Street Beach

A family plays volleyball Nov. 5 near where a possible smuggling boat was abandoned at Marine Street Beach in La Jolla.
(OnScene.TV)
By Alex Riggins
Share

About 20 people believed to be undocumented immigrants evaded authorities after their boat landed on Marine Street Beach in La Jolla, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The boat landed around 10:50 a.m. Nov. 5 and about 20 people reportedly jumped off, according to a Border Patrol statement.

Border Patrol agents found eight flotation vests near the abandoned pleasure craft but did not detain anyone, the agency said. The boat had two fishing poles sticking up from its stern.

The Border Patrol is investigating the incident. Personnel from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations seized the boat.

No other details were immediately available. ◆

News
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement