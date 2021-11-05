Photo gallery: Firefighters spark children’s interest at La Jolla library event
Firefighters from La Jolla’s Station 13 explain their equipment during a visit to the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Elisabeth Frausto)
San Diego firefighter Paul Lotze meets admirer Matthew Lowenthal at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Nov. 4. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Young La Jolla/Riford Library guests get an up-close look at a firefighter’s suit and equipment. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Alex and Reese Mackenzie pose on the back of a Fire Station 13 rig at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Nov. 4. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Youth services librarian Katia Graham and San Diego fire Capt. Richard Vigil lead a song at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Elisabeth Frausto)
A La Jolla firefighter shows his protective gear to a crowd at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Nov. 4. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Theodore and Eloise Kehoe help a firefighter spray water across the La Jolla/Riford Library parking lot. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Firefighters from Station 13 in La Jolla read the story “Firefighter Duckies” to about 50 young pairs of ears. (Elisabeth Frausto)
A La Jolla firefighter distributes hats and stickers to visitors at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Nov. 4. (Elisabeth Frausto)
San Diego firefighters from La Jolla’s Station 13 on Nautilus Street visited dozens of young locals Nov. 4 at the La Jolla/Riford Library for a story and lesson.
They shared hats and stickers with the children, read “Firefighter Duckies,” demonstrated their protective gear, answered questions about their jobs and explained their equipment as part of the “Human Library” series.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
