Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/10
We would love to have heard the joke that had these sea lions in stitches at La Jolla Cove. (Sarah McTague)
2/10
The Bishop’s School and a bolt from the heavens. (Eric Wan)
3/10
Having a bare-bones budget didn’t stop this couple from living it up at their Halloween wedding on Chelsea Street as “Hear Comes the Bride” played in the background. (Phyllis Thomson)
4/10
La Jollan Patti Garay, as Little Red Riding Hood, and her three-legged companion participate in the eighth annual Mutt Run sponsored by dog rescue organization Labs and More on Oct. 30 in Kearny Mesa. (Courtesy of Jill Champion)
5/10
The sun also rises in La Jolla. (Victoria McFarland)
6/10
The La Jolla scenery reflects in pools of rainwater after a recent storm. (Stephen Breskin)
7/10
Moonset at Windansea Beach. (James Roberts)
8/10
Alan McAnally says that when he took this photo from a rooftop overlooking the grassy area near the Wedding Bowl, “I was intrigued by the drama and the color of the sky with the contrasting green of the plants in the foreground.” (Alan McAnally)
9/10
A flock of seabirds appears to form a wave in the sky. (Abraham Palmer)
10/10
Twice a year, the sunset aligns with many of the east-west streets in the Windansea area in what Jacob Morgan calls “La Jolla-henge” because of the similarity to the solstice alignment at Stonehenge in England. He took this photo from Arenas Street on Oct. 26. (Jacob Morgan)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
