La Jolla crime and public safety news: Robbery sentencing, Take Back Day, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Ex-UCSD neuroscientist gets over 10 years in prison for bank robbery spree

A former Marine sergeant and postdoctoral neuroscience researcher at UC San Diego in La Jolla was sentenced Oct. 27 to 10 years and four months in prison for carrying out a series of bank heists throughout San Diego County.

Karl William Doron, 46, pleaded guilty in August to nearly a dozen robbery and attempted-robbery counts stemming from a string of bank robberies between December 2018 and March 2019.

Prosecutors said Doron was under surveillance on the day of the last robbery, when he held up employees at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sorrento Valley. He was arrested immediately after the heist and was found carrying a loaded handgun and just over $5,000 in cash.

His plea included admissions that he was armed with a handgun during the last two robberies.

Doron served in the Marine Corps between 1994 and 1998, earning the rank of sergeant at the time of his last assignment at Camp Pendleton. According to his LinkedIn page, he earned a doctorate in psychological and brain sciences from UC Santa Barbara in 2011. A UC San Diego representative said Doron worked in the university’s psychology department in 2014-15. — City News Service

DEA collects more than 6,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, along with local law enforcement partners in San Diego County, collected 6,006 pounds of prescription drugs at 19 collection sites throughout the county during the 21st annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23.

The effort to collect medications that are old, unwanted or no longer needed aligns with the DEA’s priority to combat the rise of overdoses in the United State, the agency said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses — the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Seventy-five percent of all overdose deaths in 2020 were opioid-related.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 26, ZIP code 92037 had 2,263 registered cases (up by 19 from the previous count) and 5,228.1 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Oct. 26, 36,148 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 15

Residential burglary: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 10 p.m.

Oct. 18

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 1:34 a.m.

Oct. 23

Commercial burglary: 1100 block Prospect Street, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 10 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 5600 block Beaumont Avenue, 11 p.m.

Oct. 26

Simple battery: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:40 a.m.

Oct. 27

Felony vandalism: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:54 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 12:35 p.m.

Oct. 28

Felony grand theft: 7400 block Girard Avenue, midnight

Felony vehicle theft: 2200 block Camino del Collado, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 29

Sex crime: 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, noon

Oct. 30

Battery on person: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:19 p.m.

Oct. 31

Simple battery: 600 block Marine Street, 1:23 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7300 Girard Avenue, 1:35 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆