Photo gallery: La Jolla gets in the spirit of Halloween

Adults, children and dogs alike found La Jolla’s Halloween events eerie-sistible this year.

Those included the Bird Rock Foundation’s Fall Festival on Oct. 27, the La Jolla/Riford Library’s Halloween story time and trick-or-treating on Oct. 28, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s “Pillage the Village” trick-or-treat party and “Dog-O-Ween” costume contest on Oct. 29, and trick-or-treating in Bird Rock on the big day itself, Oct. 31.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆