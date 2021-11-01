Photo gallery: La Jolla gets in the spirit of Halloween
Bird Rock Elementary School parent Kimberly Spear flaps her butterfly wings during the Bird Rock Foundation’s Fall Festival on Oct. 27 at the school. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Mae and Noah Van Zeeland show their costumes during the Bird Rock Foundation Fall Festival. She’s Princess Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” and he’s Yoda from the “Star Wars” movies. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Children try their hand at a game during the Bird Rock Foundation’s Fall Festival at Bird Rock Elementary School. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Beau Ferguson, 6, gets her hair sprayed pink at the Bird Rock Foundation Fall Festival. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The bravest of Bird Rockers make their way down the Cliff Hanger slide at the Bird Rock Foundation’s Fall Festival. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Youth services librarian Katia Graham, as Mary Shelley, leads a Halloween story time with library assistant Dennis Abad as Frankenstein’s monster on Oct. 28 at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Maya Terry picks out a treat at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Oct. 28. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Costumed trick-or-treaters collect goodies from Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2 at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Elisabeth Frausto)
“Dr.” Ellaha Alvarado is ready to examine her treat at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Trick-or-treaters Mia (in orange) and Aria James receive prize bags from representatives of the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association during “Pillage the Village” on Oct. 29. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Cooper Fisher and Zoe Gutflais are wild about trick-or-treating on Girard Avenue in La Jolla on Oct. 29. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Nacho Bloom-Trejo has a jaw-some time during the La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s “Pillage the Village” on Oct. 29. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Bella Bleu, as a French spider, won the “scariest costume” honor in the “Dog-O-Ween” contest Oct. 29. (Elisabeth Frausto)
This ocean-themed group of canines won “Dog-O-Ween’s” people’s choice award. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Yoda, as Geppetto, and Bubbles, as a loofah, turn out for the “Dog-O-Ween” contest. Bubbles won for “best homemade costume.” (Elisabeth Frausto)
Crowds of trick-or-treaters descend on Bird Rock for Halloween, Oct. 31. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Shari and Pedro Santos wheel around Bird Rock in a cart full of Halloween skeletons Oct. 31. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Trick-or-treaters eagerly collect candy in Bird Rock on Halloween. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chase and Cruz Alvarez hand out candy to Halloween visitors in Bird Rock. (Elisabeth Frausto)
A band helps scale up the trick-or-treating on Waverly Avenue in Bird Rock. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Adults, children and dogs alike found La Jolla’s Halloween events eerie-sistible this year.
Those included the Bird Rock Foundation’s Fall Festival on Oct. 27, the La Jolla/Riford Library’s Halloween story time and trick-or-treating on Oct. 28, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s “Pillage the Village” trick-or-treat party and “Dog-O-Ween” costume contest on Oct. 29, and trick-or-treating in Bird Rock on the big day itself, Oct. 31.
