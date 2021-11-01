Photo gallery: Car lovers get the party rolling at S.D. Automotive Museum
San Diego Automotive Museum Chief Executive Lenny Leszczynski, Falon Leszczynski, event co-chairwomen Jeanne Jones and Reena Horowitz, and event honorees Susan and Bill Hoehn attend the museum’s “All Revved Up!” party Oct. 16. (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Novak, Julie Cowan Novak, Laura Applegate, Anne Hill, Kristi Pieper and David Mulvaney (Vincent Andrunas)
Javier Garcia, Sylvia Torres, Gustavo Matta, Gloria Gold and Pedro Sanchez Torres (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. James Lee and Tess Mauricio (Vincent Andrunas)
Dane and Katherine Chapin and Noni and Drew Senyei (Vincent Andrunas)
Rich Reinebach and Jenifer Ball Reinebach, Tom Carr and Joanne and Dr. Steve Laverson (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Berit Durler, Paul Ardolina, Sheri Jamieson, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters (Vincent Andrunas)
Don and Lynn Prudhomme, Stephanie Brown and Doug Manchester (Vincent Andrunas)
Sheryl and Rick Carlton and Barbara Potts (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard and Chika Davidson, Rockette Ewell, Donna Perdue and Calvin Johnson (Vincent Andrunas)
Rafael and Marina Pastor, Joyce Glazer and Ray Riley (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Sue Major and Sheryl and Bob Scarano (Vincent Andrunas)
Joye Blout, Jessie Knight Jr., Maggie Watkins and Dee Ammon (Vincent Andrunas)
Gary and Maggie Bobileff, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist and Doreen and Dr. Myron Schonbrun (Vincent Andrunas)
Buford Alexander, Pamela Farr, Peter Cooper and Erik Matwijkow (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Perry and Judith Mansfield and Ginny and Malcolm Page (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler, Mick and Sherry Dannin and Jytte and Larry Leventhal (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Judy Corrente, Judy White, Gigi and Brad Benter and Robert Stromme (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park got “All Revved Up!” on Oct. 16 for a party at the park’s Pan American Plaza.
The museum spent most of the period between March 2020 and April this year closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but made several upgrades, including 18,000 square feet of new flooring, new coats of paint inside and out, murals from the 1932 World’s Fair installed outside and some new cars on display, the museum said.
