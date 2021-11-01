Photo gallery: Car lovers get the party rolling at S.D. Automotive Museum

The San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park got “All Revved Up!” on Oct. 16 for a party at the park’s Pan American Plaza.

The museum spent most of the period between March 2020 and April this year closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but made several upgrades, including 18,000 square feet of new flooring, new coats of paint inside and out, murals from the 1932 World’s Fair installed outside and some new cars on display, the museum said.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆