Applications filed for two multi-unit housing projects in La Jolla

Two applications have been filed with the city of San Diego to build multi-unit residential projects in La Jolla’s Village: one on a vacant lot on La Jolla Boulevard used for a Halloween pumpkin patch and the other on Nautilus Street across from La Jolla High School.

Both proposed developments will go before La Jolla’s community planning groups for review before proceeding with construction — one in coming months.

The project across from La Jolla High would build four new units at 735 Nautilus St. Staff of the San Diego Development Services Department will decide in coming weeks whether to approve, conditionally approve, modify or deny an application for a coastal development permit to build two two-story single-family residences with basements. Each house would have a junior accessory dwelling unit.

Architect Stosh Thomas said he hopes to go before local planning groups in January or February and start construction soon after.

“We provided [a design that] allows both homes to face the ocean instead of having two skinny homes where one is facing the ocean and one doesn’t,” he said. “Both houses will stand alone and are not connected at all. It’s a modern design and has natural stone and ceramic wood tiles, floor-to-ceiling glass [in some areas] and a fully functional roof deck.”

The application comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 9 into law in September. SB 9, sponsored by state Sen. Toni Atkins — a Democrat whose 39th District includes La Jolla — is designed to streamline the process for a homeowner to create a duplex or subdivide an existing lot in a residential area and build up to four units.

However, Thomas said the application was not in response to the bill. “[The signing] worked out to our benefit, but this does not fall under SB 9,” he said. “We were already allowed to do this design on this lot. It was a design challenge, but the setbacks and height limits are within what is allowed for La Jolla, so we’re pleased to move it forward.”

An application has been filed to develop a 12-unit condominium complex on a vacant lot that currently houses the local Halloween pumpkin patch. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

An application also has been filed with the city to develop a 12-unit condominium complex on a vacant lot facing La Jolla Boulevard where the local Halloween pumpkin patch currently operates and often the holiday tree lot.

Plans for 6710 La Jolla Blvd. call for a new two-story multifamily building with 12 condos for purchase and 12 parking spaces below grade.

Additional details from the developer were unavailable.

At one time, the lot was considered for a pop-up shop for multiple area businesses to be called Windansea Farms. In 2017, a Volkswagen bus from Everyday California and an Airstream trailer from Pura Vida were parked there and a farm stand was being set up, but the pop-up never came to fruition. ◆