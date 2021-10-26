La Jolla Light nets 10 San Diego Press Club awards, plus media management recognition

The La Jolla Light received 10 Excellence in Journalism awards from the San Diego Press Club on Oct. 25 — including five for first place — and its president and general manager, Phyllis Pfeiffer, received the Jim Reiman Award for outstanding media management.

Daniel K. Lew won first place for feature layout design for “Home for the holidays.”

Reporter Elisabeth Frausto won four awards: third place in the feature serious-subject category for “Spark: Team of La Jollans hopes to ignite anti-racism with new documentary”; second place in the general news category for “Parks board member appears at new La Jolla chalk drawings to apologize for comment about Black Lives Matter”; third place in the science/technology/biotech category for “Can UCSD doctoral student’s findings on pelicans’ ‘wave-slope soaring’ give drones a lift?”; and first place in the visual/fine art reporting category for “Marking Time: New exhibit at La Jolla’s Athenaeum queues up quarantine creations.”

A South American palm weevil is pictured next to a cocoon from which it emerged. La Jolla Light reporter Ashley Mackin-Solomon won a first-place award from the San Diego Press Club for her story about a weevil infestation in La Jolla palm trees. (File)

Reporter Ashley Mackin-Solomon won five awards: first place in the environmental category for “Weevil worries: Canary Island palm trees in La Jolla are dying due to beetle infestation”; first place in the general news category for “Parks & Beaches board faces backlash over comments about Black Lives Matter; will draft code of conduct”; third place in the health and medicine category for “Chateau La Jolla vaccinates residents and staff against COVID-19”; first place in the history category for “Tales from the USS Frank Knox: La Jollan embarks on story-collecting project”; and third place in the history category for “La Jolla couple creating documentary about little-known WWII tragedy — the sinking of the SS Athenia.”

By a unanimous vote of the Press Club board of directors, Pfeiffer was selected to receive the media management award, which “goes to the boss or supervisor who ‘gets it’ when it comes to managing information teams.”

During the virtual awards ceremony, San Diego Union-Tribune Publisher and Editor in Chief Jeff Light described Pfeiffer as “a longtime champion of journalism” with “good judgment and exceptional leadership skills.”

The Light is part of Union-Tribune Community Press.

In her acceptance speech, Pfeiffer said: “I am honored to receive the Jim Reiman Award, named after a journalist who was a master of behind-the-scenes orchestration. I’m especially grateful to have been nominated by Jeff Light, who is one of the most inspirational leaders that I have had the pleasure to work with during my 48-year career in newspapering.”

“Journalism, as you all know, is a team sport,” she added, “and my success is a direct reflection of the talented and dedicated editors, reporters, sales execs, designers and support staff that contribute every day to our weekly and monthly publications. And then there’s our readers, who tell us they love their local papers through letters to the editor and voluntary contributions.” ◆