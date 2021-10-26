La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 19, ZIP code 92037 had 2,244 registered cases (up by 16 from the previous count) and 5,184.2 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Oct. 19, 35,973 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 8

Fraud: 500 block Rosemont Street, 12:40 p.m.

Oct. 9

Fraud: 7400 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 2 p.m.

Oct. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft: Calle Frescota at La Jolla Shores Drive, noon

Oct. 13

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8400 block Paseo del Ocaso, 9:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Moonridge Drive, noon

Oct. 20

Petty theft: 2000 block Paseo Dorado, 9:50 p.m.

Oct. 21

Fraud: 8200 block Gilman Drive, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 600 block Tourmaline Street, 10:19 a.m.

Vandalism: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7:49 p.m.

Oct. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Silverado Street, 6:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5100 block Vickie Drive, 5:28 p.m.

Battery on person: 7000 block Neptune Place, 8:41 p.m.

Oct. 25

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block Avenida de las Ondas, 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9:40 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆