Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 28-Nov. 4
Thursday, Oct. 28
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Friday, Oct. 29
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Bill Mallory, manager of the La Jolla/Riford Library, will speak after lunch. ljkiwanis@gmail.com
Sunday, Oct. 31 — Halloween
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Susan Francia, an Olympic gold medal rower, will speak at 12:50 p.m. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org
Thursday, Nov. 4
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
