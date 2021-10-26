Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 28-Nov. 4

Thursday, Oct. 28

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, Oct. 29

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Bill Mallory, manager of the La Jolla/Riford Library, will speak after lunch. ljkiwanis@gmail.com

Sunday, Oct. 31 — Halloween

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Nov. 2

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Susan Francia, an Olympic gold medal rower, will speak at 12:50 p.m. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Nov. 4

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆

