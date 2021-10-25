Traffic board approves Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk through La Jolla

The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board unanimously approved the La Jolla portion of next month’s Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day walk to raise funds for breast cancer research.

The annual 60-mile walk, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, begins in Del Mar and ends in downtown San Diego, Meredith Parker of Event 360 said during the board’s Oct. 20 meeting online.

She said about 2,300 people will participate this year, walking an average of 20 miles a day.

This is the 17th year the walk has been held in San Diego, Parker said, and the La Jolla portion of the route “really hasn’t altered in the last decade or so,” taking walkers from north to south with several “pit stops” to rest, including Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, Kellogg Park and La Jolla Lutheran Church.

She estimated walkers would be in La Jolla from 8:15 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Nov. 19.

“Our event does not require any street closures, nor does it need any ‘no parking’ areas or traffic mitigation,” Parker said. Walkers keep to sidewalks, road shoulders and bike lanes, she said.

Parker said the walkers will be accompanied by an event safety team and that staff is working with the San Diego Police Department to ensure safety.

Other T&T news

La Jollan Benjamin Liem says vehicles parked near the alley he uses to enter and exit his garage create dangerous driving conditions. (Benjamin Liem)

Request for red curb: The T&T Board discussed a request for a red curb at 7330-7336 La Jolla Blvd., with Chairman Brian Earley saying the matter would be brought to a vote at the next meeting.

Benjamin Liem, who lives at 7324 La Jolla Blvd., took the request to the board, saying that cars and trucks parked at 7330-7336 block visibility of La Jolla Boulevard as Liem and other residents exit the adjacent alley, just south of Marine Street.

Liem said the alley, which runs between La Jolla Boulevard and Olivetas Avenue, is the only entry and exit path for his garage and others. He said he and his neighbors use the alley multiple times per day.

“Safety is very much compromised,” Liem said, showing photographs of large vehicles blocking the view of those trying to exit the alley. “It’s impossible to see the oncoming traffic. We have to move further into the street, and that is very dangerous.”

Liem said the curb that he requested become red was originally red and was painted gray in 2019. He said he learned, reading from a recent email from San Diego city traffic engineer Gary Pence, that the curb was repainted to mitigate a green curb painted to red nearby at the corner of Marine Street and La Jolla Boulevard.

Earley said he learned through correspondence with Pence that there is a 6-foot red curb just at the alley’s entrance/exit, which is standard to alleyways.

“That’s not enough,” Earley said. “Somebody is going to get hurt there and soon.”

Benjamin Liem suggested swapping this red curb on La Jolla Boulevard at Marine Street with the gray curb near the alley further south behind the palm tree. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Liem proposed converting the gray curb near the alley back to red and painting the red curb further north on La Jolla Boulevard at the southwest corner of Marine Street gray to conserve the number of parking spots in the neighborhood.

“Why don’t we swap it?” he said.

Earley said that “although I’m reluctant to do this because I don’t want to set a precedent, we will consider this and report back soon.” He said T&T would add the issue to next month’s agenda as an action item.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board next meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, online. To learn more, email bearley@san.rr.com. ◆