Fright this way: La Jolla prepares for Halloween
1/9
A towering terror invites you for a ghoul time at Barbarella restaurant in La Jolla Shores. (Elisabeth Frausto)
2/9
Watch for these witches on Waverly Avenue. (Elisabeth Frausto)
3/9
This Bird Rock household seems to be re-hearse-ing for Halloween. (Elisabeth Frausto)
4/9
Not to be grave about it, but the owners of this Bird Rock property seem dead-set on celebrating Halloween. (Elisabeth Frausto)
5/9
Spiders and a soaring skeleton creep it real at this Bird Rock home. (Elisabeth Frausto)
6/9
Enter this spooky gate in The Shores at your own risk. (Elisabeth Frausto)
7/9
This is one of several business windows that residents painted for Halloween along La Jolla Boulevard in Bird Rock. (Elisabeth Frausto)
8/9
This resident on Nautilus Street appears to be a certified web developer. (Elisabeth Frausto)
9/9
Just look at these lazy bones lounging around in Bird Rock. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Photo gallery: Residents and business owners put the final terrifying touches on their decor.
From one end of La Jolla to the other, residents and business owners are putting the final terrifying touches on their Halloween decorations.
Many are covering their yards, windows and more in pumpkins, bats and more fiendish figures ahead of the big day on Sunday, Oct. 31.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
