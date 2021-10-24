UC San Diego investigating the death of a Muir College student

UC San Diego said one of its students had died in an unexplained “tragedy” that came while the university was in the midst of its annual homecoming celebration this weekend.

Officials of the La Jolla campus said Oct. 23 that the student was an 18-year-old male, but they declined to provide further details.

“I write with a heavy heart this morning to share that we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight,” Muir Provost K. Wayne King stated in an email to students.

“As we work to better understand the circumstances and respect the privacy of our student’s family, I want to assure you that we are here to support one another.

“In this time of tragedy, let us speak respectfully of the dead. Let us treat each other with kindness. Let us be patient with each other’s emotions.”

Muir is one of seven undergraduate residential campuses at UCSD. ◆