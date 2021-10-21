Photo gallery: Las Patronas welcomes new members and celebrates 2021 Jewel Ball while eyeing next year’s gala

After the 75th-anniversary Las Patronas Jewel Ball netted more than $1 million for San Diego County nonprofits, the group showed it’s eager to keep up the momentum. At an Oct. 20 luncheon at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, the La Jolla based-women’s philanthropy group announced the proceeds from its most recent Jewel Ball and the theme for next year’s ball while welcoming eight new members.

The Aug. 7 Jewel Ball, with a James Bond-inspired “Diamonds Are Forever” theme, was attended by more than 600 people and raised $1.05 million.

Las Patronas, founded in 1946, works to provide financial assistance to area nonprofits in the fields of health, education, social services and cultural arts.

Major beneficiaries this year include the Center for Community Solutions, Episcopal Community Services, Father Joe’s Villages, National University, Promises2Kids and San Diego Blood Bank. Each will receive between $27,000 and $73,000.

The Center for Community Solutions will receive funding for safety improvements for its Next Step North domestic violence shelter. Episcopal Community Services will receive a grant for a van to transport homeless and recovery-program clients to services. Father Joe’s Villages will receive money for a wheelchair-accessible van for the Street Outreach Program. National University will be granted money for virtual reality health simulation headsets to train nurses. Promises2Kids will receive funds for a vehicle for its Camp Connect program to reunite foster children with their siblings. And the San Diego Blood Bank will receive a grant for a Bloodmobile.

Forty-four other beneficiaries will receive $20,000 or less.

Martha Sottosanti, Las Patronas’ immediate past president, said the “Diamonds Are Forever” Jewel Ball was a “beautiful, fun and successful event worthy of this esteemed organization’s traditions,” and she commended event chairwoman Kathy Lobo for her “hard work, vision and unfailingly positive attitude.”

New President Tina Boynton said: “Even during a globally uncertain year, Las Patronas has been hard at work helping San Diego nonprofit organizations fulfill their missions. Our worthy beneficiaries provide community services, and their critical needs right now are greater than ever. We will continue our mission to enhance the quality of life in our community.”

Looking to keep the energy going, eight new members joined the organization: Mimi Brunson, Kim Chao, Laurel Hanson, Anna Joslin, Charlene Lingham, Jenny McGowan, Dagmar Smek and Stephanie Stone.

Together, they will help usher in the 2022 Jewel Ball, which will be themed “The South Seas” and chaired by Megan Cox and co-chaired by Mio Hood and Joleen Guckian.

“Melodic Tahitian words will welcome you to join us ... as you escape to the storied islands that dot the South Seas,” Cox said. “Upon arrival you will be whisked into a landscape of lush tropical greens punctuated by colorful tropical flowers and whimsical pops of midcentury Polynesian design … and sip tiki-inspired cocktails as you stroll into the deep blues of the sea and the golden sunlight.”

The Jewel Ball will be held Aug. 20 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive. Learn more at laspatronas.org. ◆