Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A goldfinch enjoys some flowers — maybe it liked the color?
1/10
A goldfinch enjoys some flowers — maybe it liked the color?  (Penny Wilkes)
Ursula Moede captured this image of "the most amazing sunset I have seen in a long time."
2/10
Ursula Moede captured this image of “the most amazing sunset I have seen in a long time.”  (Ursula Moede)
A small crowd gathers to watch the seals and waves at the Children's Pool.
3/10
A small crowd gathers to watch the seals and waves at the Children’s Pool.  (Stephen Breskin)
A full moon illuminates the water as seen from Windansea Beach.
4/10
A full moon illuminates the water as seen from Windansea Beach.  (Leo Larson)
Pelicans do a fly-by at sunset.
5/10
Pelicans do a fly-by at sunset.  (Joan Plaehn)
A recent storm lights up the sky over the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial.
6/10
A recent storm lights up the sky over the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial.  (Jeff Mangelsdorf)
A seagull in silhouette during a Children's Pool sunset.
7/10
A seagull in silhouette during a Children’s Pool sunset.  (Hobe Schroeder)
A flowery explosion of color.
8/10
A flowery explosion of color.  (Gabrielle Sillas)
Sea lions hang out on a rock near La Jolla Cove.
9/10
Sea lions hang out on a rock near La Jolla Cove.   (Ellen Stanton)
The setting sun reflects in the wet sand at Windansea Beach.
10/10
The setting sun reflects in the wet sand at Windansea Beach.  (Ann Miller)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.

Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement