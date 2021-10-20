Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A goldfinch enjoys some flowers — maybe it liked the color? (Penny Wilkes)
Ursula Moede captured this image of “the most amazing sunset I have seen in a long time.” (Ursula Moede)
A small crowd gathers to watch the seals and waves at the Children’s Pool. (Stephen Breskin)
A full moon illuminates the water as seen from Windansea Beach. (Leo Larson)
Pelicans do a fly-by at sunset. (Joan Plaehn)
A recent storm lights up the sky over the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Jeff Mangelsdorf)
A seagull in silhouette during a Children’s Pool sunset. (Hobe Schroeder)
A flowery explosion of color. (Gabrielle Sillas)
Sea lions hang out on a rock near La Jolla Cove. (Ellen Stanton)
The setting sun reflects in the wet sand at Windansea Beach. (Ann Miller)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos.
Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
