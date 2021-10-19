La Jolla crime and public safety news: Prescription Drug Take Back Day, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 23

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medicines during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Sheriff’s deputies will be at the following locations: Imperial Beach sheriff’s station at 845 Imperial Beach Blvd.; Poway sheriff’s station at 13100 Bowron Road; and San Marcos sheriff’s station at 182 Santar Place. The service is free and anonymous. No needles or other sharps will be accepted.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 12, ZIP code 92037 had 2,228 registered cases (up by nine from the previous count) and 5,147.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Oct. 12, 35,817 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft: Bird Rock Avenue at Dolphin Place, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7

Felony grand theft: 7700 block Eads Avenue, 10:20 a.m.

Oct. 9

Elder abuse/neglect: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 10 p.m.

Oct. 11

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 12

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 5:27 a.m.

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:38 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:31 p.m.

Oct. 13

Felony vandalism: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 6:30 a.m.

Oct. 14

Petty theft: 7800 block Ardath Lane, 1 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Agate Street, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15

Residential burglary: 6800 block Via Valerde, 8 p.m.

Oct. 17

Petty theft: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1200 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 18

Commercial burglary: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:30 a.m.

Residential burglary: 600 block Forward Street, 5:50 a.m.

Drunk in public: 6900 block Neptune Place, 12:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆