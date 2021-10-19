Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 21-28

Thursday, Oct. 21

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Friday, Oct. 22

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Linea Lagerstrom, development officer for San Diego Habitat, will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Oct. 24

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 25

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Sally Carrillo, assistant director of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego field office, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, Oct. 28

• The La Jolla chapter of Republican Women of California meets, 11:30 a.m., Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, 875 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley. Christian Hartsock, Project Veritas senior investigative journalist, will speak. $35, includes parking. Call Toby Giesting at (858) 457-5670 by noon Sunday, Oct. 24.

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆