Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 21-28
Thursday, Oct. 21
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
Friday, Oct. 22
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Linea Lagerstrom, development officer for San Diego Habitat, will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.
Sunday, Oct. 24
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Oct. 25
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Sally Carrillo, assistant director of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego field office, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• The La Jolla chapter of Republican Women of California meets, 11:30 a.m., Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, 875 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley. Christian Hartsock, Project Veritas senior investigative journalist, will speak. $35, includes parking. Call Toby Giesting at (858) 457-5670 by noon Sunday, Oct. 24.
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
