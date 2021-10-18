Traffic circle joins La Jolla Shores Association’s improvements request list

The La Jolla Shores Association added a request for a traffic circle at the intersection of Vallecitos and La Jolla Shores Drive to its list of desired capital improvement projects.

The amendment at the group’s Oct. 13 virtual meeting came at the suggestion of Steve Hadley, who represents San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla. The board added the request in the wake of a June traffic accident at the intersection that injured two children and their mother and subsequent discussions about improvements to traffic safety that prompted LJSA to ask the city for improved pedestrian crossing striping and lights.

In July, the board supported making a request for a formal study of a traffic circle at Vallecitos/La Jolla Shores Drive.

“It always helps to know what the needs of the community are,” Hadley said.

The La Jolla Shores Association discusses capital improvements and more at its Oct. 13 meeting. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

The original CIP request list included repairing the La Jolla Shores beach boardwalk surface and walls; additional rocks, bollards and landscaping at Kellogg Park; adding streetlights and maintaining existing streetlights; and replacing trees in Kellogg Park.

The board removed the request for trees, as member Terry Kraszewski said she spoke to a San Diego city arborist who said trees and new irrigation will be installed in November.

Hadley said “we can differentiate between the capital improvements that are major … as opposed to repair and maintenance, which may cost quite a bit of money but are just simply maintaining existing assets. … If you separate it out, that’s helpful.”

LJSA President Janie Emerson said leaders of various La Jolla organizations will collaborate this week on a final list of CIPs and submit it to LaCava’s office.

Other LJSA news

The La Jolla Shores Association voted to apply to extend The Shores’ outdoor dining program on Avenida de la Playa, pictured in September. (Elisabeth Frausto)

Outdoor dining: LJSA also voted to approve board member Phil Wise’s request to apply to extend The Shores’ outdoor dining program, which is scheduled to expire at the end of the year.

The program currently keeps one block of Avenida de la Playa closed to vehicle traffic so restaurants can place tables on the street. Its permit is through the city’s Special Events & Filming Department, as it involves a street closure.

Wise said the permit would run to July 13, when the city has said all outdoor dining permits would expire.

Redistricting: Emerson asked the board and others attending the meeting to learn about the ongoing redistricting process for City Council districts, including District 1.

Redistricting involves redrawing council district borders every 10 years to reflect changes in population reported in the U.S. Census.

The San Diego Redistricting Commission is working on sample maps for reconfiguring the districts following a series of community meetings to solicit feedback.

“There’s been a big push by UC San Diego students to separate from La Jolla and to go in a different district,” Emerson said.

A group called District 1 United has submitted a position paper supporting keeping the district as is.

“Everything else we’ve talked about tonight isn’t worth two cents if this redistricting isn’t done in a manner that will help preserve our community and these precious open space areas that we have,” Emerson said.

Former City Councilwoman Sherri Lightner, who has been involved in District 1 United’s efforts, said some suggested redistricting maps “would split La Jolla Shores; it wouldn’t just split District 1.”

“We need to get people involved,” Emerson said. “We need to have ordinary citizens testify about their experience in this area.”

“One of the things that has been opined is that this is an area of older rich White folks,” she said. “There are plenty of young families here with young kids. … This is a very diverse and interesting community that has people from all over the world who live here and all age groups and all economic backgrounds.”

The Redistricting Commission will vote on a preliminary map to submit to the city clerk in early November. Five public hearings will follow for the city to collect feedback. The final map will be submitted to the San Diego County registrar of voters in mid-December.

The city’s redistricting website is sandiego.gov/redistricting-commission.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Shores Association next meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, online. Learn more at lajollashoresassociation.org. ◆