Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: La Jollans help Voices for Children raise $2.1 million at gala

Randy and Cambra Finch and Raegan and Kevin Prior
1/8
Randy and Cambra Finch and Raegan and Kevin Prior attend Voices for Children’s “Starry Starry Night” gala at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego.  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Zoe and Eric Kleinbub
2/8
Zoe and Eric Kleinbub  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Dick and Kristi Pfister and Andrea and Brian Marvin
3/8
Dick and Kristi Pfister and Andrea and Brian Marvin  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Lise Wilson and Steven Strauss
4/8
Lise Wilson and Steven Strauss  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Haeyoung Tang
5/8
Haeyoung Tang  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Dorian and Bill Sailer
6/8
Dorian and Bill Sailer  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Lisette and Mick Farrell
7/8
Lisette and Mick Farrell  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Mike and Cathy Maywood and Cari and Bassam Massaad
8/8
Mike and Cathy Maywood and Cari and Bassam Massaad  (Courtesy of Voices for Children)
Share

Residents of the La Jolla area were among those who turned out for “Starry Starry Night,” the signature event of Voices for Children, on Sept. 25 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. It was one of the first private events held at the new bayside venue.

Guests, sponsors and other supporters contributed more than $2.1 million for Voices for Children and its Court Appointed Special Advocates program. The money raised at “Starry Starry Night” will enable VFC to provide CASA volunteers to children in foster care.

Guests at the gala dined on cuisine curated by renowned chef Richard Blais and heard music by the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and the San Diego Children’s Choir.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestyleEventsPhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement