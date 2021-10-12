Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival paints the town

Sylvia Aldebol shows art from her SA Art & Design studio during the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
Sylvia Aldebol shows art from her SA Art & Design studio during the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Therese Sage, Gayle Huyser, Bri Durment and Allie Durnell gather at the Flying Embers booth.
Therese Sage, Gayle Huyser, Bri Durment and Allie Durnell gather at the Flying Embers booth.  (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival founder and chairwoman Sherry Ahern and event director Andrea Dahlberg
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival founder and chairwoman Sherry Ahern and event director Andrea Dahlberg turn out for the festival last weekend.  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Pollinators play at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival on Oct. 10.
The Pollinators play at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival on Oct. 10.  (Vincent Andrunas)
French bulldog Coco basks in the attention of Randi Honeycutt, Adigya Sarvaria and Christen Pendleton.
French bulldog Coco basks in the attention of Randi Honeycutt, Adigya Sarvaria and Christen Pendleton.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Fernanda and Sophia Lay visit dogs up for adoption from Tragic to Magic at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
Fernanda and Sophia Lay visit dogs up for adoption from Tragic to Magic at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah O'Connor and Darius Gross pose with O'Connor's art.
Sarah O’Connor and Darius Gross pose with O’Connor’s art.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sean Forgione works the display at Honest Gems.
Sean Forgione works the display at Honest Gems.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ian Ely shows his work at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
Ian Ely shows his work at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Business is good at Beachin' Boba during the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
Business is good at Beachin’ Boba during the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.   (Vincent Andrunas)
Greg Watkins, Deborah Pantoni and Rise Walter staff the San Diego Opera booth.
Greg Watkins, Deborah Pantoni and Rise Walter staff the San Diego Opera booth.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sherry Salito-Forsen shows art from her Glassics studio.
Sherry Salito-Forsen shows art from her Glassics studio.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Katherine Bush and Hanna Randich with the goods at Trendy and Tipsy.
Katherine Bush and Hanna Randich with the goods at Trendy and Tipsy.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Thayne Yungman displays art from Figure and Function Woodworks.
Thayne Yungman displays art from Figure and Function Woodworks.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Daring Greatly performs Oct. 10 at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
Daring Greatly performs Oct. 10 at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Vanessa Perea dishes out ice cream from Scoops La Jolla.
Vanessa Perea dishes out ice cream from Scoops La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Origami butterflies take flight at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
Origami butterflies take flight at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Devon Daines and Mike and Jenny Eastwood of Smallgoods work the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.
Devon Daines and Mike and Jenny Eastwood of Smallgoods work the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Daniela Anton and Heather Sweeney stand at Set & Stones.
Daniela Anton and Heather Sweeney stand at Set & Stones.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Evgeny Yorobe displays his photography.
Evgeny Yorobe displays his photography.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jason Nelson talks with Art & Wine Festival visitors about works from his gallery.
Jason Nelson talks with Art & Wine Festival visitors about works from his gallery.  (Vincent Andrunas)

The party was on in The Village over the weekend with artists, wineries, craft breweries, food, live music, pet adoptions and more.

The party was on in The Village over the weekend as the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returned Oct. 9-10 with
175 artists from across the United States and Mexico, 50 wineries and craft breweries, gourmet food, live music, pet adoptions and more along Girard Avenue.

And for the first time, Wall Street became “Sweet Street,” with confectioners offering desserts of all kinds.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds will benefit programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care at La Jolla’s five public schools — La Jolla Elementary, Bird Rock Elementary, Torrey Pines Elementary, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla High.

— La Jolla Light staff

