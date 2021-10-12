Photo gallery: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival paints the town

The party was on in The Village over the weekend as the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returned Oct. 9-10 with

175 artists from across the United States and Mexico, 50 wineries and craft breweries, gourmet food, live music, pet adoptions and more along Girard Avenue.

And for the first time, Wall Street became “Sweet Street,” with confectioners offering desserts of all kinds.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds will benefit programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care at La Jolla’s five public schools — La Jolla Elementary, Bird Rock Elementary, Torrey Pines Elementary, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla High.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆