Photo gallery: La Jolla Art & Wine Festival paints the town
The party was on in The Village over the weekend with artists, wineries, craft breweries, food, live music, pet adoptions and more.
The party was on in The Village over the weekend as the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returned Oct. 9-10 with
175 artists from across the United States and Mexico, 50 wineries and craft breweries, gourmet food, live music, pet adoptions and more along Girard Avenue.
And for the first time, Wall Street became “Sweet Street,” with confectioners offering desserts of all kinds.
Last year’s festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds will benefit programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care at La Jolla’s five public schools — La Jolla Elementary, Bird Rock Elementary, Torrey Pines Elementary, Muirlands Middle and La Jolla High.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.