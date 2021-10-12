La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Oct. 5, ZIP code 92037 had 2,219 registered cases (up by 25 from the previous count) and 5,126.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Oct. 5, 35,687 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Sept. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1800 block Caminito Marzella, 3:30 a.m.

Sept. 23

Petty theft: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 3 p.m.

Sept. 29

Residential burglary: 600 block Wrelton Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3

Felony grand theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 7:40 p.m.

Oct. 6

Petty theft: 6600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:20 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 9000 block La Jolla Shores Lane, 1:30 p.m.

Vandalism: 8600 block Gilman Drive, 7:50 p.m.

Oct. 7

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 12:35 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 400 block Westbourne Street, 10 p.m.

Oct. 9

Felony vehicle theft: 7900 block Roseland Drive, 8:45 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2300 block Avenida de la Playa, 11 a.m.

Oct. 10

Petty theft: 7900 block Girard Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Linda Way at Sea Ridge Drive, 11 a.m.

Felony shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:15 p.m.

Oct. 11

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Bonair Street, 8 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆