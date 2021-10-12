Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 14-21

Thursday, Oct. 14

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, Oct. 15

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Natasha Wong from Safe Place will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Oct. 17

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 18

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Oct. 19

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Rotarian Nathan Parviz will speak about preventing identity theft. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Oct. 20

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. bearley1@san.rr.com

Thursday, Oct. 21

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆