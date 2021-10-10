Photo gallery: Charity’s in fashion at Marine Room event
1/16
Visions Global Empowerment Development Director Rita Szczotka, Executive Director Greg Buie and board President Tamara Lafarga-Joseph attend the “EVA Take Flight” luncheon and fashion show at The Marine Room in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/16
Suzanne Newman, Ginger Levy, Sean Caddell and Adriana Scarpetta (Vincent Andrunas)
3/16
Kris Shaw, Demetria Bryson and Carol Ann Guest (Vincent Andrunas)
4/16
Lisa Posard, Sydney Holland, Zuliya Khawaja and Libby Gutierrez (Vincent Andrunas)
5/16
Esther Rodriguez, Maria Delgado and Linda Blankenship (Vincent Andrunas)
6/16
These $15,000 earrings were a raffle prize at the “EVA Take Flight” luncheon and fashion show. (Vincent Andrunas)
7/16
Anna Alvright, Laura Esqueda, Myles Hasmain and Selina Hall (Vincent Andrunas)
8/16
Marie Green, Lynda Kerr, Vince Heald, Dee Ammon and Maggie Bobileff (Vincent Andrunas)
9/16
Patti Vastani, Grace Iyer, Elizabeth Ingersoll, Libby Gutierrez and Azar Hamezaminia (Vincent Andrunas)
10/16
Caroline Sullivan, Rishon Hilde, Terri Kelly and Niki Hrusa (Vincent Andrunas)
11/16
Anahi Arata, Sean Caddell and Maree Chung (Vincent Andrunas)
12/16
Donna Vance, Jacqui Grande and Stacey Benotto (Vincent Andrunas)
13/16
Christina Macone-Greene, Sarah Sleeper and Linda Royster Cook (Vincent Andrunas)
14/16
Zuliya Khawaja, Cynthia Kronemyer, Nicole Frank, Sonya Pangali and Elaine Becerra (Vincent Andrunas)
15/16
Christina Karl, Vivian Hardage, Lynne Wheeler, Margaret Triemstra, Adah Almutairi and Ana Boesky (Vincent Andrunas)
16/16
Susan McClellan, Eliza Friedman and Martha Houshar (Vincent Andrunas)
Visions Global Empowerment, a nonprofit that works to aid communities affected by poverty and conflict through education, leadership development and technology, presented “EVA Take Flight,” a luncheon and fashion show at The Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla on Oct. 6.
The event was a benefit for Escuela Vera Angelita, a residential school for girls that is scheduled to open in February in Matagalpa, Nicaragua.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.