Photo gallery: Charity’s in fashion at Marine Room event

Visions Global Empowerment, a nonprofit that works to aid communities affected by poverty and conflict through education, leadership development and technology, presented “EVA Take Flight,” a luncheon and fashion show at The Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla on Oct. 6.

The event was a benefit for Escuela Vera Angelita, a residential school for girls that is scheduled to open in February in Matagalpa, Nicaragua.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆