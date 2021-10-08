Alphabet soup: La Jolla organizations have many abbreviations but are long on guiding community life

The La Jolla Light offers this current guide to the many local organizations that help guide community life, along with their “alphabet soup” abbreviations.

Unless otherwise noted, the organizations currently meet online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bird Rock Community Council (BRCC)

Purpose: To engage in activities that enhance the growth and improvement of the Bird Rock neighborhood, including administering the Bird Rock Maintenance Assessment District, maintaining roundabouts, improving cultural, charitable and community service activities, promoting business improvement and more.

Meets: 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month

President: John Newsam

Information: info@birdrockcc.org, birdrockcc.org

La Jolla Community Planning Association (LJCPA)

Purpose: The community advisory group is tasked with making recommendations to the San Diego City Council, Planning Commission, staff and other government agencies on land-use matters, specifically concerning preparation, adoption, implementation and amendments related to the city’s General Plan or the La Jolla Community Plan boundaries.

Meets: 6 p.m. the first Thursday of each month

President: Diane Kane

Information: info@lajollacpa.org, lajollacpa.org

La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee (PDO)

Purpose: The subcommittee of LJCPA reviews development applications related to the La Jolla Planned District Ordinance, ensuring standards are adhered to for colors, building materials, signs, facades, renovations, zoning and parking requirements.

Meets: 4 p.m. the second Monday of each month

Chairwoman: Deborah Marengo

Information: info@lajollacpa.org

Development Permit Review Committee (DPR)

Purpose: The subcommittee of LJCPA reviews all applications for discretionary permits in La Jolla, outside of the La Jolla Shores Planned District, reviews projects for conformance with the La Jolla Community Plan, makes findings relative to the San Diego Land Development Code and submits its recommendations to LJCPA.

Meets: 4 p.m. the second and third Tuesdays of each month

Chairman: Brian Will

Information: info@lajollacpa.org

La Jolla Village Merchants Association (LJVMA)

Purpose: The association represents the interests of all licensed businesses in a 30-block area of The Village of La Jolla. Through a board and committees, the group’s mission is to enhance the business community and raise funds through special events.

Meets: 4 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month

President: Cody Decker

Information: lajollabythesea.com

La Jolla Shores Association (LJSA)

Purpose: The association addresses issues related to the La Jolla Shores area and represents the community’s interests to other organizations, including local and state government agencies.

Meets: 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month

President: Janie Emerson

Information: ljsa.org@gmail.com, lajollashoresassociation.org

La Jolla Town Council (LJTC)

Purpose: The Town Council serves as an unofficial liaison with the city of San Diego in matters of land-use planning, beautification, traffic, parks, beaches, crime and more. It also presents forums on relevant topics.

Meets: 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month

President: James Rudolph

Information: lajollatowncouncil.org

La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board (PDAB)

Purpose: The board reviews all permit applications referred to it and submits its recommendations or comments to the San Diego planning director. The board also can recommend changes to regulations to the city Planning Commission. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

Meets: 11 a.m. the third Monday of each month

Information: bit.ly/shorespdo

La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee (PRC)

Purpose: The subcommittee of LJCPA reviews projects within the La Jolla Shores Planned District and forwards recommendations to LJCPA for ratification or denial.

Meets: 4 p.m. the third Monday of each month

Chairman: Andy Fotsch

Information: info@lajollacpa.org

La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board (T&T)

Purpose: The joint committee composed of members of LJCPA, LJTC, LJSA, LJVMA and BRCC considers all proposals affecting La Jolla’s streets, including striping, stop signs, traffic calming, curb colors, valet service and parking time limits. T&T also hears proposals for special events requiring traffic control or affecting on-street parking.

Meets: 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month

Chairman: Brian Earley

Information: bearley1@san.rr.com

La Jolla Parks & Beaches (LJP&B)

Purpose: The nonprofit advises the city on issues pertaining to coastal parks and beaches and oversees fundraising and implementation of park and shoreline beautification projects.

Meets: 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month

President: Claudia Baranowski

Information: lajollaparksandbeaches@gmail.com, lajollaparksandbeaches.org

La Jolla Community Recreation Group (CRG)

Purpose: The board oversees the La Jolla Recreation Center and its programs and activities.

Meets: 5 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month

Chairwoman: Mary Coakley Munk

Information: (858) 552-1658

Enhance La Jolla

Purpose: The nonprofit is responsible for administering the Maintenance Assessment District in The Village.

Meets: 4 p.m. quarterly or as needed at the La Jolla/Riford Library Community Room, 7555 Draper Ave.

President: Ed Witt

Information: enhancelajolla.org ◆

