‘Pumpkin’ to talk about: Halloween’s bringing out the fun in La Jolla

For children, adults and even dogs, La Jolla has much to offer this Halloween to lift your spirits. Whether costumed or not, trick-or-treat yourself to a pumpkin, goody bag, story time, movie screening, cocktails and a lot more.

Pumpkin patch

The Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch is open daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 6710 La Jolla Blvd., offering pumpkins, decorating kits, carving tools and costumes for sale. There also are inflatable play structures and games like pumpkin bowling.

Delivery, pickup and online ordering are available, both via the pumpkin patch’s website and a new partnership with Uber Eats.

Pumpkin patch hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Several COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect, including mask requirements, social distancing and hand sanitizer stations installed throughout.

For more information, visit mrjackolanternspumpkins.com .

La Jolla Recreation Center

The La Jolla Recreation Center will host “Trick or Treat by the Sea” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 615 Prospect St.

The free event, aimed at children ages 3-10, will have a walk-through haunted patio, an arts and crafts table and goody bags.

For more information, call (858) 552-1658.

Bird Rock

The annual Bird Rock Halloween Window Painting will take place along La Jolla Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, when 13 merchants will let area children who sign up in advance (with parent supervision) paint their front windows with seasonal spooks.

The Bird Rock Foundation , which raises funds for Bird Rock Elementary School, will present a Fall Festival on the school’s upper field at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The event is open to the community, with proceeds going to BRES.

The festival will include games, inflatables, food trucks, a raffle, beauty and photo booths and prizes. Halloween costumes are welcome. Wristbands are $25 until Wednesday, Oct. 20, and $30 afterward. Learn more at bit.ly/BRESFallFestival2021 .

Bird Rock Community Council President John Newsam said “significant crowds” are expected during trick-or-treating hours on Halloween night Oct. 31, as the streets of Bird Rock are traditionally very popular among costumed kids looking for candy.

Thus, BRCC has engaged an off-duty police officer to patrol the area on foot to “keep an eye out on high-traveled areas,” Newsam said.

“Those that are concerned about passing germs through candy are encouraged to hand an individual item to the children rather than have them rummage through a basket,” Newsam added.

La Jolla/Riford Library

Inspired by National Frankenstein Day on Friday, Oct. 29, the La Jolla/Riford Library at 7555 Draper Ave. plans a “Frankenstein Week” based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley.

For adults, the La Jolla Theater Ensemble will stage a reading of “Frankenstein” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and the library will screen the original 1931 “Frankenstein” movie at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The La Jolla/Riford Library will screen the original “Frankenstein” movie on Wednesday, Oct. 27. (stock.adobe.com)

UC San Diego literature professor Seth Lerer will lecture on the endurance of “Frankenstein” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

For children, the library will host a “Monster Reader Scavenger Hunt” beginning Monday, Oct. 25, a Halloween story time and trick-or-treat inside the library at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, and a “Mad Science Circuits in Costume” workshop for kindergartners through fifth-graders at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

Other Halloween-related events for children at the library include a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) project at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and a 3D design workshop to make trick-or-treat rings at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.

For more information, visit lajollalibrary.org/events.

‘Pillage the Village’

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s “Pillage the Village” returns from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, throughout The Village.

Participating businesses — indicated by balloons — will have candy on hand. Treat bags are available at the

La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association, 908 Kline St.

You never know what you might see at the “Dog-O-Ween” costume contest Oct. 29 at Decker’s Dog + Cat in La Jolla — maybe even the “Fortune Smeller,” pictured in 2019 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Furry friends can join the fun at “Dog-O-Ween,” a costume contest for canines, at 4 p.m. Oct. 29 outside Decker’s Dog + Cat, 7928 Ivanhoe Ave. The festivities will include live music, refreshments and prizes.

For more information, visit lajollabythesea.com/pillage-the-village-is-back.

Estancia La Jolla

The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host a “Bridgerton Masquerade Halloween Soiree” for people 21 and older at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road.

The event will feature live entertainment, food and specialty drinks based on the “Bridgerton” Netflix show and series of novels, such as the Featherington Flirtini. Participants are asked to wear Regency-era costumes.

Tickets are $150 at bit.ly/EstanciaHalloween .

— La Jolla Light staff writer Ashley Mackin-Solomon contributed to this report. ◆