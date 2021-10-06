Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A monarch butterfly explores the cosmos.
1/10
A monarch butterfly explores the cosmos.  (Susan Ragsdale)
Water drops cover a spider web during a misty morning.
2/10
Water drops cover a spider web during a misty morning.  (Richard Wolf)
A peregrine falcon and a hummingbird exchange greetings.
3/10
A peregrine falcon and a hummingbird exchange greetings.  (Penny Wilkes)
Willets fly by at La Jolla Shores.
4/10
Willets fly by at La Jolla Shores.  (Martin Gore)
Waves crash near Coast Boulevard.
5/10
Waves crash near Coast Boulevard.  (Marilyn Macrate)
A seagull has an enviable perch above the La Jolla sea caves.
6/10
A seagull has an enviable perch above the La Jolla sea caves.  (Joan Plaehn)
Boy Scouts camp out at the La Jolla Recreation Center on Sept. 17, the night before the Kiwanis Club's pancake breakfast.
7/10
Members of Boy Scouts Troop 4 of La Jolla camp out at the Recreation Center on Sept. 17 to watch over the pancake-making gear the night before the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s pancake breakfast.  (Irene E.K. McCann)
The great white shark bust in the 8200 block of La Jolla Shores Drive got a polishing and teeth whitening from Chris Cott.
8/10
The great white shark bust in the 8200 block of La Jolla Shores Drive got a polishing and teeth whitening from Chris Cott.  (Chris Cott)
A pelican takes flight near the sea caves.
9/10
A pelican takes flight near the sea caves.  (Ann Miller)
This was one of Gabrielle Sillas' first finds upon arriving in La Jolla.
10/10
This was one of Gabrielle Sillas’ first finds upon arriving in La Jolla.  (Gabrielle Sillas)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

