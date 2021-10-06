Photo gallery: Fur and fundraising at Humane Society ball
Ryan Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Jay Jeffcoat and Buddy “the Wonder Dog” don their “old Hollywood” attire for the 35th annual Fur Ball presented by the San Diego Humane Society on Oct. 2. (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Humane Society board Chairman David Lynn, Lauren Grattan, Humane Society board secretary Tori Zwisler and society President and Chief Executive Dr. Gary Weitzman (Vincent Andrunas)
Kendra Roy (with Taz), Kevin Roy and Tracy Hanak (Vincent Andrunas)
Kurt Statham; Dr. Zarah Hedge, chief medical officer of the San Diego Humane Society; Ralph Aniunas (with Remy) and Gerri Thornton (with Luca) (Vincent Andrunas)
Edgar Bulloch, Katya Azzam, Aaron Adjemian, Patricia Sandback and David Hamlon (Vincent Andrunas)
Matthew and Heidi Kingdon, Jackie Isidore, Viveca Bissonette and Jeff Hollander (Vincent Andrunas)
Scott and Susie Tietjen (with Leo and Bentley), Shelly Curtis and David Collins (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Hernandez, Bonnie Wright and Leonard Simpson (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike and Kathy Naylor (with Santana and Sluggo) and Michelle and Dr. Douglas Christiansen (with Ruby) (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests at the Fur Ball take in dinner and a show. (Vincent Andrunas)
Victor LaMagna, Liz McCullah, Zdenka Knezevic, Ingrid Hibben, Barbara Kjos and John DePuy (Vincent Andrunas)
Nir and Tara Dekel and Kelly and Sam Zien (Vincent Andrunas)
State Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, Elly Maienschein, Julianna Tetlow, Monique Huante (with Kobe) and David Huante (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill Johnson, Barbara Savaglio, Shareen Salgado and Joe Savaglio (Vincent Andrunas)
Anja Dimicrijevic, Liz McCullah and Jacqueline Lemieux-Bokor (Vincent Andrunas)
Carolyn Sharpe, Michelle Leoni and Valari Summers (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Humane Society board member Ken Cohen, Elena Salsitz, Sharon Bockoff and Humane Society board member Richard Bockoff (Vincent Andrunas)
Colleen and Anthony Baker and Humane Society board member Sharon Blanchet (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Humane Society presented its 35th annual Fur Ball on Oct. 2 at the nonprofit’s headquarters on Gaines Street in San Diego.
The dog-friendly fundraiser was “inspired by the glamour of old Hollywood” and featured dining, live music, raffle drawings and auctions to benefit the Humane Society’s animal services.
Highlights included a cocktail reception for people and dogs, plus vegetarian cuisine and wine selections by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille in Solana Beach.
— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆
