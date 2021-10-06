Photo gallery: Fur and fundraising at Humane Society ball

The San Diego Humane Society presented its 35th annual Fur Ball on Oct. 2 at the nonprofit’s headquarters on Gaines Street in San Diego.

The dog-friendly fundraiser was “inspired by the glamour of old Hollywood” and featured dining, live music, raffle drawings and auctions to benefit the Humane Society’s animal services.

Highlights included a cocktail reception for people and dogs, plus vegetarian cuisine and wine selections by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille in Solana Beach.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light ◆