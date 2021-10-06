Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Fur and fundraising at Humane Society ball

Ryan Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Jay Jeffcoat and Buddy "the Wonder Dog" don their "old Hollywood" attire for the Fur Ball.
1/18
Ryan Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Jay Jeffcoat and Buddy “the Wonder Dog” don their “old Hollywood” attire for the 35th annual Fur Ball presented by the San Diego Humane Society on Oct. 2.  (Vincent Andrunas)
David Lynn, Lauren Grattan, Tori Zwisler and Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman
2/18
San Diego Humane Society board Chairman David Lynn, Lauren Grattan, Humane Society board secretary Tori Zwisler and society President and Chief Executive Dr. Gary Weitzman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kendra Roy (with Taz), Kevin Roy and Tracy Hanak
3/18
Kendra Roy (with Taz), Kevin Roy and Tracy Hanak  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kurt Statham, Dr. Zarah Hedge, Ralph Aniunas (with Remy) and Gerri Thornton (with Luca)
4/18
Kurt Statham; Dr. Zarah Hedge, chief medical officer of the San Diego Humane Society; Ralph Aniunas (with Remy) and Gerri Thornton (with Luca)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Edgar Bulloch, Katya Azzam, Aaron Adjemian, Patricia Sandback and David Hamlon
5/18
Edgar Bulloch, Katya Azzam, Aaron Adjemian, Patricia Sandback and David Hamlon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Matthew and Heidi Kingdon, Jackie Isidore, Viveca Bissonette and Jeff Hollander
6/18
Matthew and Heidi Kingdon, Jackie Isidore, Viveca Bissonette and Jeff Hollander  (Vincent Andrunas)
Scott and Susie Tietjen (with Leo and Bentley), Shelly Curtis and David Collins
7/18
Scott and Susie Tietjen (with Leo and Bentley), Shelly Curtis and David Collins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Hernandez, Bonnie Wright and Leonard Simpson
8/18
Richard Hernandez, Bonnie Wright and Leonard Simpson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike and Kathy Naylor (with Santana and Sluggo) and Michelle and Dr. Douglas Christiansen (with Ruby)
9/18
Mike and Kathy Naylor (with Santana and Sluggo) and Michelle and Dr. Douglas Christiansen (with Ruby)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests at the Fur Ball take in dinner and a show.
10/18
Guests at the Fur Ball take in dinner and a show.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Victor LaMagna, Liz McCullah, Zdenka Knezevic, Ingrid Hibben, Barbara Kjos and John DePuy
11/18
Victor LaMagna, Liz McCullah, Zdenka Knezevic, Ingrid Hibben, Barbara Kjos and John DePuy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nir and Tara Dekel and Kelly and Sam Zien
12/18
Nir and Tara Dekel and Kelly and Sam Zien  (Vincent Andrunas)
State Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, Elly Maienschein, Julianna Tetlow, Monique Huante (with Kobe) and David Huante
13/18
State Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, Elly Maienschein, Julianna Tetlow, Monique Huante (with Kobe) and David Huante  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill Johnson, Barbara Savaglio, Shareen Salgado and Joe Savaglio
14/18
Bill Johnson, Barbara Savaglio, Shareen Salgado and Joe Savaglio  (Vincent Andrunas)
Anja Dimicrijevic, Liz McCullah and Jacqueline Lemieux-Bokor
15/18
Anja Dimicrijevic, Liz McCullah and Jacqueline Lemieux-Bokor  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carolyn Sharpe, Michelle Leoni and Valari Summers
16/18
Carolyn Sharpe, Michelle Leoni and Valari Summers  (Vincent Andrunas)
San Diego Humane Society board member Ken Cohen, Elena Salsitz, Sharon Bockoff and board member Richard Bockoff
17/18
San Diego Humane Society board member Ken Cohen, Elena Salsitz, Sharon Bockoff and Humane Society board member Richard Bockoff  (Vincent Andrunas)
Colleen and Anthony Baker and Humane Society board member Sharon Blanchet
18/18
Colleen and Anthony Baker and Humane Society board member Sharon Blanchet  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

The San Diego Humane Society presented its 35th annual Fur Ball on Oct. 2 at the nonprofit’s headquarters on Gaines Street in San Diego.

The dog-friendly fundraiser was “inspired by the glamour of old Hollywood” and featured dining, live music, raffle drawings and auctions to benefit the Humane Society’s animal services.

Highlights included a cocktail reception for people and dogs, plus vegetarian cuisine and wine selections by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille in Solana Beach.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light

News LifestyleEventsPhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement