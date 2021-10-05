La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 28, ZIP code 92037 had 2,194 registered cases (up by 26 from the previous count) and 5,008.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 28, 35,458 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Sept. 10

Residential burglary: 800 block Coast Boulevard South, noon

Sept. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: Nautilus Street at Neptune Place, noon

Sept. 20

Fraud: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 22

Felony grand theft: 1000 block Genter Street, 3:10 a.m.

Residential burglary: 2800 block Caminito Merion, 7 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

Sept. 23

Residential burglary: 7700 block Prospect Place, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24

Felony vandalism: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:05 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 800 block Candlelight Place, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25

Petty theft: 900 block Genter Street, 9 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Prospect Street, 11 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 800 block Prospect Street, 8:35 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 200 block Nautilus Street, 8:35 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 9:04 p.m.

Sept. 26

Felony grand theft: 7700 block Prospect Place, 11:55 a.m.

Sept. 29

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9 p.m.

Sept. 30

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 2:27 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 2:33 a.m.

Vehicle theft: 3200 block Via Marin, 2 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1800 block Caminito Velasco, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

Drunk in public: 900 block Prospect Street, 10:38 p.m.

Oct. 2

Petty theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 1:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Coast Boulevard, 4:35 p.m.

Oct. 3

Sex crime: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 5:29 p.m. A teenager was sexually battered, and a suspect was arrested, according to police. The case is under investigation, and additional details were unavailable.

Oct. 4

Obstructing/resisting officer with minor injury: 900 block Prospect Street, 8:42 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆