La Jolla Business Roundup: Mystique Dining, Pamir Kabob House coming to Pearl Street; Jack in the Box closes

Spellbinding things are happening in La Jolla’s business community. A new dining-and-magic venue is scheduled to open in coming weeks, while one La Jolla fast-food mainstay seems to have disappeared into thin air.

Mystique Dining to provide dinner and magic

Southern California’s first Mystique Dining location is scheduled to open Friday, Oct. 15, at 915 Pearl St. The dinner-and-magic-show venue will offer multicourse meals followed by 45 minutes of magic. Performances are planned nightly; reservations are required.

There are two rooms: the Grand Dining Chamber, which seats up to 30 people for a five-course meal and is decorated with elaborate themes, and the Prestige Parlour of Magic, a vintage-style cabaret theater in which a three-course meal is served at smaller tables.

Other locations are in Utah and Folsom, Calif. Marketing Director Whitney Foote said “downtown La Jolla offers the same feel that Mystique Dining feels at home in. Our magicians are world-renowned and can also be found performing in venues like The Magic Castle in Hollywood or The Chicago Magic Lounge.”

Some of the magicians scheduled to perform in the Grand Dining Chamber will be at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival on Oct. 9-10, Foote said.

Learn more at mystiquedining.com.

Pamir Kabob House arriving soon

Also scheduled to open in coming weeks is Pamir Kabob House at 737 Pearl St. After closing their Rancho Bernardo location after 18 years, husband-and-wife owners Noor and Dida Amiri hope to open in La Jolla in late October or early November.

“We’re different in that we combine Mediterranean, Indian and Persian food,” Noor Amiri said. “Our specialty is lamb, but we also offer seafood, chicken and vegetarian dishes.”

In addition to its namesake kabobs, Pamir offers curry, stewed meats, soups and salads and vegetable-based sides.

Amiri said he chose La Jolla for the new location because “I cater to locals, and they tend to like the food I make.”

Dida Amiri will continue at the front of the house and is Pamir’s “main lady,” Noor said. “Everyone knows her and will love her.”

A menu can be found at pamirkabobhouse.com.

Jack is out of the box

The Jack in the Box on Pearl Street quietly closed in late September and the signage has been removed. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

La Jolla’s Jack in the Box location on Pearl Street quietly closed in late September. The restaurant’s exterior signage has been removed and the location is no longer listed on the Jack in the Box website.

Company representatives did not respond to requests for comment about the reason for the closure. San Diego County spokeswoman Donna Durckel said the restaurant had not been the subject of any complaints or reports of food-borne illness.

Marisi Italiano aims for spring opening

Though it was scheduled to open this fall, Marisi Italiano is now looking at an early 2022 opening in the former Whisknladle space at 1044 Wall St. It is owned and will be operated by the same family that runs Puesto Mexican restaurant next door.

“We are all systems go on construction and are targeting a spring opening,” said co-founder Eric Adler. “We will be having tastings and previews with the community in the next few months and are proud to be participating in the upcoming La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.”

Management also announced that executive chef Chad Huff (Broadstreet Oyster Co., Felix Trattoria and Providence) will be at the helm at Marisi and that diners can expect “house-made everything, including breads, pastas and pastries similar to the craft approach Puesto’s Mexican concepts are known for.”

Engy’s Beauty Lounge grand opening will benefit needy Ghana family

Engy’s Beauty Lounge at 909 Prospect St. will have a grand-opening event beginning at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. For every product sold, Engy’s will donate a portion of the proceeds to a struggling family in Ghana.

For more information, call (858) 899-0258 or visit engysbeautylounge.com.

Truepic’s deep-fake-finding software gets Microsoft funding

La Jolla-based Truepic has developed image authentication technology. (Courtesy of Truepic)

La Jolla-based “deep fake/cheap fake” buster Truepic, which has developed a software platform that helps determine the veracity of digital photos and online video, pulled in $26 million last month in a second round of venture capital funding — — led by M12, the venture capital arm of Microsoft — to help fuel its growth.

Additional investors include Photoshop maker Adobe, Sony Innovation Fund by IVG, Hearst Ventures and Stone Point Capital.

Truepic, founded in 2015, is among a group of companies battling difficult-to-detect, sometimes artificial-intelligence-driven technologies that manipulate photos and videos online. The proliferation of bogus images on the internet has caused people to increasingly question everything from online merchandise to news websites. — The San Diego Union-Tribune ◆