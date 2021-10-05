Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 7-14

Thursday, Oct. 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Oct. 8

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Gina Jacobs, associate vice president of Mission Valley development for San Diego State University, will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Oct. 10

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 11

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Jodi Rudick, executive director of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, will speak. djshaw@doctor.com

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Oct. 13

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 5 p.m. online (changed from the usual 6 p.m. start for this month only). ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Oct. 14

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆