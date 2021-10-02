Inspired by his family’s battles with the disease, La Jollan preps team for San Diego Walk to End Alzheimer’s

“In my family tree, you can find Alzheimer’s on every branch,” La Jolla resident Brian Cluster said of the members of generations before him who died from the disease. “First my grandfather when I was in high school. My aunts and uncles were struck with this disease in their 70s and now my mother has it.”

Half a country away from his mother, Bev Boyett, his conversations with her now are very brief due to her difficulty communicating.

Cluster decided a little over a year ago that fighting Alzheimer’s was going to be his charitable focus for the rest of his life.

“My three daughters and extended family are joining me and building a growing Walk to End Alzheimer’s team this year,” he said. “Our team is called Nunc Coepi,” referring to a Latin phrase that basically means “Now I begin.”

“That’s my theme, because no matter how bad the day may be or how bad you feel, you need to keep getting up and begin each new day with a new perspective,” he said.

Cluster is participating in the 2021 San Diego Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 9, at NTC Park at Liberty Station in Point Loma. Those who wish can walk in their own neighborhood.

“This is all about investing in a future without dementia,” Cluster said. “We’re fighting to see that first survivor of Alzheimer’s, if not in my generation, then in my children’s.”

The San Diego walk will have COVID-19 safety protocols including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

Money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association serve people with dementia, their caregivers and others through outreach, education, advocacy and research.

There is no registration fee to attend the walk, though those who raise $100 will receive a walk T-shirt.

The event will open at 8:30 a.m., with a ceremony preceding the walk at 9:30. NTC Park is at 2455 Cushing Road.

For more information or to register or donate, visit alz.org/walk. ◆