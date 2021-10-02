Photo gallery: Innovation Night takes center stage at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse hosted its annual Innovation Night on Sept. 27, bringing together San Diego-area science and technology innovators.

Over the past 14 years, funds raised at Innovation Night have aided the playhouse’s play development programs, Without Walls series, and artist commissions and residencies.

This year’s event honored David Hale, chairman and chief executive of Hale BioPharmaVentures.

