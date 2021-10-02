Photo gallery: Innovation Night takes center stage at La Jolla Playhouse
1/15
La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, Managing Director Debby Buchholz, Innovation Night committee chairman Tim Scott and Innovation Night honoree David Hale of Hale BioPharmaVentures attend the playhouse’s annual gathering of science and technology innovators Sept. 27. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/15
James and June Mackay, Christie Marcella and David Grossman (Vincent Andrunas)
3/15
Bill Roper, Drew Senyei and Jeff Guise (Vincent Andrunas)
4/15
Jennifer and Chris Montgomery, Julie Robinson, Jodi Ungrodt and Jennifer Cayer (Vincent Andrunas)
5/15
Mark Cafferty, Mary Walshok, Buzz Wooley and Elaine and Tom Murphy (Vincent Andrunas)
6/15
Stephen Ferruolo, Shannon Booth, Heather Gohres and Matthew Bosinger (Vincent Andrunas)
7/15
Joe and Karin Panetta, Wendy Gillespie and Paul Laikind (Vincent Andrunas)
8/15
Mike and Beth Krenn, Kim Kamdar and Valerie and Sam Armstrong (Vincent Andrunas)
9/15
Teddy Fulham, Linda Kotcher and Anne and Wael Ahwal (Vincent Andrunas)
10/15
Brett Dickinson, Debby Jacobs, Hope Carlson and Scott Stanton (Vincent Andrunas)
11/15
Ernest Rady, Eric Adler and Steve Strauss (Vincent Andrunas)
12/15
Leo Divinsky, Rachel Maltz, Gabrielle Dubick and Mark Cafferty (Vincent Andrunas)
13/15
Blair and Georgia Sadler and Jimmy Jackson (Vincent Andrunas)
14/15
Ardith Chang, Susan and David Kabakoff and Susan Bubé
(Vincent Andrunas)
(Vincent Andrunas)
15/15
Edward and Martha Dennis, Andrew Dennis and Ilana Brand (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Playhouse hosted its annual Innovation Night on Sept. 27, bringing together San Diego-area science and technology innovators.
Over the past 14 years, funds raised at Innovation Night have aided the playhouse’s play development programs, Without Walls series, and artist commissions and residencies.
This year’s event honored David Hale, chairman and chief executive of Hale BioPharmaVentures.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.