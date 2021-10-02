Advertisement
Photo gallery: Innovation Night takes center stage at La Jolla Playhouse

Christopher Ashley, Debby Buchholz, Tim Scott and David Hale
1/15
La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, Managing Director Debby Buchholz, Innovation Night committee chairman Tim Scott and Innovation Night honoree David Hale of Hale BioPharmaVentures attend the playhouse’s annual gathering of science and technology innovators Sept. 27.  (Vincent Andrunas)
James and June Mackay, Christie Marcella and David Grossman
2/15
James and June Mackay, Christie Marcella and David Grossman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill Roper, Drew Senyei and Jeff Guise
3/15
Bill Roper, Drew Senyei and Jeff Guise  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer and Chris Montgomery, Julie Robinson, Jodi Ungrodt and Jennifer Cayer
4/15
Jennifer and Chris Montgomery, Julie Robinson, Jodi Ungrodt and Jennifer Cayer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark Cafferty, Mary Walshok, Buzz Wooley and Elaine and Tom Murphy
5/15
Mark Cafferty, Mary Walshok, Buzz Wooley and Elaine and Tom Murphy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephen Ferruolo, Shannon Booth, Heather Gohres and Matthew Bosinger
6/15
Stephen Ferruolo, Shannon Booth, Heather Gohres and Matthew Bosinger  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joe and Karin Panetta, Wendy Gillespie and Paul Laikind
7/15
Joe and Karin Panetta, Wendy Gillespie and Paul Laikind  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike and Beth Krenn, Kim Kamdar and Valerie and Sam Armstrong
8/15
Mike and Beth Krenn, Kim Kamdar and Valerie and Sam Armstrong  (Vincent Andrunas)
Teddy Fulham, Linda Kotcher and Anne and Wael Ahwal
9/15
Teddy Fulham, Linda Kotcher and Anne and Wael Ahwal  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brett Dickinson, Debby Jacobs, Hope Carlson and Scott Stanton
10/15
Brett Dickinson, Debby Jacobs, Hope Carlson and Scott Stanton  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ernest Rady, Eric Adler and Steve Strauss
11/15
Ernest Rady, Eric Adler and Steve Strauss  (Vincent Andrunas)
Leo Divinsky, Rachel Maltz, Gabrielle Dubick and Mark Cafferty
12/15
Leo Divinsky, Rachel Maltz, Gabrielle Dubick and Mark Cafferty  (Vincent Andrunas)
Blair and Georgia Sadler and Jimmy Jackson
13/15
Blair and Georgia Sadler and Jimmy Jackson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ardith Chang, Susan and David Kabakoff and Susan Bubé
14/15
Ardith Chang, Susan and David Kabakoff and Susan Bubé
  (Vincent Andrunas)
Edward and Martha Dennis, Andrew Dennis and Ilana Brand
15/15
Edward and Martha Dennis, Andrew Dennis and Ilana Brand  (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Playhouse hosted its annual Innovation Night on Sept. 27, bringing together San Diego-area science and technology innovators.

Over the past 14 years, funds raised at Innovation Night have aided the playhouse’s play development programs, Without Walls series, and artist commissions and residencies.

This year’s event honored David Hale, chairman and chief executive of Hale BioPharmaVentures.

— La Jolla Light staff

