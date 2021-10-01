Photo gallery: Gala celebrates Globe theater
1/23
The Old Globe theater Managing Director Tim Shields, Kim Shields, Dr. Richard Greenfield, gala co-chairwoman Jennifer Greenfield, gala co-chairwoman Sheryl White, Harvey White, Hilit Edelstein and Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein attend the Globe Gala on Sept. 25 at San Diego’s Balboa Park. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/23
Jerry and Nina Jackson, Hans Tegebo, Pam Wagner, John Monroe and Kevin Pham (Vincent Andrunas)
3/23
Broadway performer Joshua Henry, gala honorary chairwoman Darlene Marcos Shiley and Tom Cerruti (Vincent Andrunas)
4/23
Marian Benassi, Jessica Farr, Casey Celestin and Bronsyn Ledgard (Vincent Andrunas)
5/23
Patrick and Michelle Kearney and Nikki and Ben Clay (Vincent Andrunas)
6/23
Bonnie Wright, Doug Druley and Judee Sedler (Vincent Andrunas)
7/23
Irwin and Joan Jacobs, Carol Randolph and Bob Caplan (Vincent Andrunas)
8/23
James Hammermeister, Deni Jacobs, Ron and Ruth Leonardi, Rocio Flynn and Nancy Clark (Vincent Andrunas)
9/23
Hal and Pam Fuson, Collette Carson Royston and Ivor Royston (Vincent Andrunas)
10/23
Balloons beckon guests to the entrance of the dining and entertainment area of the Globe Gala on Sept. 25. (Vincent Andrunas)
11/23
Alan and Nancy Spector and Beth and Rich Brenner (Vincent Andrunas)
12/23
Timothy Reed, Bryan Crail, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller (Vincent Andrunas)
13/23
Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler and Barbara and Dr. Howard Milstein (Vincent Andrunas)
14/23
Dr. Stephen and Sandra Dorros, Lisa and David Casey and Lynda and Rich Kerr (Vincent Andrunas)
15/23
Raul Campillo, Nadia Farjood and Joana and Derrick Santiago (Vincent Andrunas)
16/23
San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre, Joyce Gattas, Evelyn Lamden, San Diego Symphony Chief Executive Martha Gilmer and Bill Gilmer (Vincent Andrunas)
17/23
Dr. Reid Abrams, Micki Olin, Arlene Esgate and Mary Ann and David Petree (Vincent Andrunas)
18/23
Roderick and Jean MacDonald, Shirley Hinckley, Jose Dominguez and Barbara Bolt (Vincent Andrunas)
19/23
Buford Alexander, Pam Farr and Sue and John Major (Vincent Andrunas)
20/23
Bob and Nina Doede, Osborn and Dea Hurston and Margret and Nevins McBride (Vincent Andrunas)
21/23
Robert Gleason, Ann Davies and Marc Matys (Vincent Andrunas)
22/23
Matt and Nancy Browar and Patsy and David Marino (Vincent Andrunas)
23/23
Norm and Pat Gillespie, Christina Stocking and Michael Taylor (Vincent Andrunas)
Theater lovers from all over the region turned out to show support for The Old Globe theater at its 2021 Globe Gala on Sept. 25 at the Globe’s Copley Plaza and Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at San Diego’s Balboa Park.
The event included entertainment by Broadway performer Joshua Henry and the Cowling Band and dinner by the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.
Tickets went for $800 to $1,000.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
