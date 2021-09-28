La Jolla crime and public safety news: BB gun shooting on UCSD campus, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

UCSD seeks help in finding BB gun shooter and second man on e-bikes

The UC San Diego Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding suspects in a BB gun shooting on campus Aug. 28.

According to university police, two men arrived on the campus from North Torrey Pines Road at Muir Lane riding black electric bikes. They continued east to the intersection of Hopkins and Voigt drives, where one of the men drew a light-colored BB gun and shot at least one person multiple times at about 3:20 p.m. The second man was not seen with a weapon or attacking anyone.

Both men fled the scene westbound across the campus and continued onto North Torrey Pines from Muir.

The man with the gun was described as White, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a black helmet, goggles, a light blue jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as White, in his early 20s and wearing a black helmet, goggles, black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

As of early this week, the suspects had not been apprehended and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call university police at (858) 534-4357 or email detective@ucsd.edu.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 21, ZIP code 92037 had 2,168 registered cases (up by 27 from the previous count) and 5,008.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 21, 35,243 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Sept. 2

Fraud: 5600 Caminito Isla, 1 p.m.

Sept. 4

Vandalism: 1100 block Silverado Street, 2 p.m.

Sept. 11

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5600 block Beaumont Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 12

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Kline Street, 9:45 a.m.

Petty theft: 1000 block Genter Street, 1:25 p.m.

Sept. 15

Felony grand theft: 600 block Westbourne Street, 12:10 p.m.

Sept. 16

Felony grand theft: 5300 block Chelsea Street, 11:05 a.m.

Sept. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Cuvier Street, midnight

Sept. 19

Felony vehicle theft: 2200 block Avenida de la Playa, 3 p.m.

Sept. 20

Felony vandalism: 2400 block Torrey Pines Road, midnight

Tampering with vehicle: 8800 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:06 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8100 block Paseo del Ocaso, 4:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 600 block Palomar Avenue, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21

Petty theft: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:25 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5800 block Sagebrush Road, 9:58 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:32 p.m.

Sex crime: 8900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 22

Drunk in public: 800 block Turquoise Street, 1:05 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8200 block La Jolla Scenic Drive North, 1:55 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Paseo del Ocaso, 12:26 p.m.

Fraud: 8400 block Paseo del Ocaso, 12:33 p.m.

Sept. 24

Petty theft: 9500 block Gilman Drive, 8 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block Cave Street, 9 p.m.

Sept. 25

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2000 block Paseo Dorado, midnight

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5500 block Beaumont Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

Sex crime: 900 block Agate Street, 4:11 p.m.

Sept. 26

Driving under the influence: 3200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 12:59 a.m.

Residential burglary: 300 block Via del Norte, 2 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5400 block Calumet Avenue, 3 p.m.

Sept. 27

Simple battery: 2600 block Costebelle Drive, 8:15 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆