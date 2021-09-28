Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 30-Oct. 7

Thursday, Sept. 30

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, Oct. 1

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Emily Moberly from Traveling Stories will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Oct. 3

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 4

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Photo identification is required; appointments are encouraged. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Tuesday, Oct. 5

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Brandon Steppe of David’s Harp Foundation will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Oct. 7

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆