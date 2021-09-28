Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 30-Oct. 7
Thursday, Sept. 30
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Friday, Oct. 1
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Emily Moberly from Traveling Stories will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.
Sunday, Oct. 3
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Oct. 4
• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Photo identification is required; appointments are encouraged. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Brandon Steppe of David’s Harp Foundation will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org
Thursday, Oct. 7
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.