Photo gallery: ‘Cocktails on Coast Walk’ brings together supporters of scenic La Jolla trail

Tom Rushfeldt, Brenda Fake, Patrick Ahern, Claudia Baranowski and Tom Horvath
Tom Rushfeldt, Brenda Fake, Patrick Ahern, Claudia Baranowski and Tom Horvath gather at Friends of Coast Walk Trail’s “Cocktails on Coast Walk” event Sept. 17.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Friends of Coast Walk Trail President Brenda Fake welcomes the trail's supporters to "Cocktails on Coast Walk."
Friends of Coast Walk Trail President Brenda Fake welcomes the trail’s supporters to “Cocktails on Coast Walk.”  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Cheryl Collins, Dee Doe-Bauer and Deborah Lindholm attend "Cocktails on Coast Walk" on Sept. 17.
Cheryl Collins, Dee Doe-Bauer and Deborah Lindholm attend “Cocktails on Coast Walk” on Sept. 17.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, Rick Wildman and Mike Pallamary
San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava joins Rick Wildman and Mike Pallamary to show support for La Jolla’s Coast Walk Trail.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The "Cocktails on Coast Walk" event drew about 170 people Sept. 17.
The “Cocktails on Coast Walk” event drew about 170 people Sept. 17.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Brenda Fake, Diane Kane and Kim and Kit Knox get together at "Cocktails on Coast Walk."
Brenda Fake, Diane Kane and Kim and Kit Knox get together at “Cocktails on Coast Walk.”  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
Share

About 170 people gathered near Coast Walk Trail in La Jolla to celebrate the scenic trail and raise money for its continued maintenance.

The nonprofit Friends of Coast Walk Trail organized the “Cocktails on Coast Walk” event Sept. 17. The group has worked with the city of San Diego and the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board for years to maintain and improve the trail, which runs along the La Jolla coastline between Coast Walk and Goldfish Point.

“Part of what the trail has been about is community,” Friends President Brenda Fake told the gathering.

During the evening, guests sat at tables set up on a tennis court on Coast Walk, sipped wine or the event’s signature cocktail, “The Coast Walk Sun Setter,” and dined on food from Bubba’s Smokehouse BBQ.

A disc jockey provided music for dancing, and some who attended bought posters and other Coast Walk Trail paraphernalia along with raffle tickets for various prizes.

Fake thanked the nonprofit’s board members and others who have funded projects, volunteered or otherwise supported Coast Walk Trail, including the La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club, The Bishop’s School Trail Squad, local Eagle Scouts, volunteers from La Jolla High School, and city officials and community groups.

The crowd watched a video highlighting the trail and its volunteers and heard remarks from San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

“There is nothing better than folks like you who put the time and the energy and the volunteer hours and the pocketbook to make things happen and just get them done,” LaCava said. ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

