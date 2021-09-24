Photo gallery: ‘Cocktails on Coast Walk’ brings together supporters of scenic La Jolla trail

About 170 people gathered near Coast Walk Trail in La Jolla to celebrate the scenic trail and raise money for its continued maintenance.

The nonprofit Friends of Coast Walk Trail organized the “Cocktails on Coast Walk” event Sept. 17. The group has worked with the city of San Diego and the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board for years to maintain and improve the trail, which runs along the La Jolla coastline between Coast Walk and Goldfish Point.

“Part of what the trail has been about is community,” Friends President Brenda Fake told the gathering.

During the evening, guests sat at tables set up on a tennis court on Coast Walk, sipped wine or the event’s signature cocktail, “The Coast Walk Sun Setter,” and dined on food from Bubba’s Smokehouse BBQ.

A disc jockey provided music for dancing, and some who attended bought posters and other Coast Walk Trail paraphernalia along with raffle tickets for various prizes.

Fake thanked the nonprofit’s board members and others who have funded projects, volunteered or otherwise supported Coast Walk Trail, including the La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club, The Bishop’s School Trail Squad, local Eagle Scouts, volunteers from La Jolla High School, and city officials and community groups.

The crowd watched a video highlighting the trail and its volunteers and heard remarks from San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

“There is nothing better than folks like you who put the time and the energy and the volunteer hours and the pocketbook to make things happen and just get them done,” LaCava said. ◆