Photo gallery: Three La Jollans are ‘Women of Vision’ honorees at Salvation Army event

A dozen area women, including La Jollans Jackie Helm, Deborah Marengo and Roberta Tidmore, were honored as “Women of Vision” during The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s 2021 Women of Dedication luncheon Sept. 17 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel.

The honorees were chosen for their community volunteerism and other service. Jamie Carr, Lynne Doyle, Denise Jackson, Ursula Kuster, Ellen Moxham, Julie Cowan Novak, Esther Rodriguez, Wendy Urushima-Conn and Danitza Villanueva were recognized in addition to Helm, Marengo and Tidmore.

The 55th-anniversary luncheon was co-chaired by La Jollan Kathryn Stephens along with Maggie Watkins and Andrea Naversen. The event, attended by more than 600 people, is the signature fundraiser of the Women’s Auxiliary, which supports The Salvation Army’s social service programs. ◆