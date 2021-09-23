Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Three La Jollans are ‘Women of Vision’ honorees at Salvation Army event

Julie Cowan Nowak, Esther Rodriguez, Randy Tidmore, Danitza Villanueva, Jackie Helm and Wendy Urushima-Conn
1/17
“Women of Vision” honorees Julie Cowan Novak, Esther Rodriguez, Roberta Tidmore, Danitza Villanueva, Jackie Helm and Wendy Urushima-Conn attend The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Women of Dedication luncheon Sept. 17.  (Vincent Andrunas)
"Women of Vision" honorees Ursula Kuster, Lynne Doyle, Jamie Carr, Deborah Marengo, Denise Jackson and Ellen Moxham
2/17
“Women of Vision” honorees Ursula Kuster, Lynne Doyle, Jamie Carr, Deborah Marengo, Denise Jackson and Ellen Moxham  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judy Burer, Raymond Riley, Joyce Glazer, Lee and Michele Lescano, Dee Ammon and Jan Reital
3/17
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary President Judy Burer, Raymond Riley, Peggy Matthews Legacy Award recipient Joyce Glazer, Lee and Michele Lescano, Women’s Auxiliary Vice President Dee Ammon and board member Jan Reital  (Vincent Andrunas)
Andrea Naversen, Maggie Watkins, Kathryn Stephens and Sandra Maas
4/17
Women of Dedication chairs Andrea Naversen, Maggie Watkins and Kathryn Stephens (from left) gather with luncheon emcee Sandra Maas.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Janette Barreras, Terri Salyers-Chivetta, Cheri Salyers and Mary Drake
5/17
Janette Barreras, Terri Salyers-Chivetta, Cheri Salyers and Mary Drake  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sherry Ahern, Sandra Schafer, Fern Murphy and Regina Kurtz
6/17
Sherry Ahern, Sandra Schafer, Fern Murphy and Regina Kurtz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephanie Brown, Claude-Anthony and Deborah Marengo and Tonya Torosian
7/17
Stephanie Brown, Claude-Anthony Marengo, “Women of Vision” honoree Deborah Marengo and Tonya Torosian  (Vincent Andrunas)
Charlotte Rand, Vince Heald and Marie Raftery
8/17
Charlotte Rand, Vince Heald and Marie Raftery  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cynthia Kronemyer, Jessie Knight Jr., Joye Blount and Patsy Samson
9/17
Cynthia Kronemyer, Jessie Knight Jr., Joye Blount and Patsy Samson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ellen Bryson, Roxi Link, David Mulvaney, Kristi Pieper, Clarice Perkins and Darlene Davies
10/17
Ellen Bryson, Roxi Link, David Mulvaney, Kristi Pieper, Clarice Perkins and Darlene Davies  (Vincent Andrunas)
Vicki Eddy, Patti Judd, Kathryn Vaughn, Lynne Guidoboni and Mikki Nooney
11/17
Vicki Eddy, Patti Judd, Kathryn Vaughn, Lynne Guidoboni and Mikki Nooney  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joan Embery, Bob Watkins and Marla Black
12/17
Joan Embery, Bob Watkins and Marla Black  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kristine Fisette, Renee Resko, Vici Willis and Marilyn Barrett
13/17
Kristine Fisette, Renee Resko, Vici Willis and Marilyn Barrett  (Vincent Andrunas)
Taunya Daley, Louarn Sorkin, Linda Bruno and Bernie Stein
14/17
Taunya Daley, Louarn Sorkin, Linda Bruno and Bernie Stein  (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzanne Newman, Cathy Golden, Gayle Huyser, Gigi Cramer and Marguerite Dill
15/17
Suzanne Newman, Cathy Golden, Gayle Huyser, Gigi Cramer and Marguerite Dill  (Vincent Andrunas)
Christy Jones, Joyce Dostart, Betty and Dr. Leonard Kornreich and Maria Delgado
16/17
Christy Jones, Joyce Dostart, Betty and Dr. Leonard Kornreich and Maria Delgado  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom Hamilton, Carol LeBeau-Hamilton and Kellie and Gary Johnson
17/17
Tom Hamilton, Carol LeBeau-Hamilton and Kellie and Gary Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

A dozen area women, including La Jollans Jackie Helm, Deborah Marengo and Roberta Tidmore, were honored as “Women of Vision” during The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s 2021 Women of Dedication luncheon Sept. 17 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel.

The honorees were chosen for their community volunteerism and other service. Jamie Carr, Lynne Doyle, Denise Jackson, Ursula Kuster, Ellen Moxham, Julie Cowan Novak, Esther Rodriguez, Wendy Urushima-Conn and Danitza Villanueva were recognized in addition to Helm, Marengo and Tidmore.

The 55th-anniversary luncheon was co-chaired by La Jollan Kathryn Stephens along with Maggie Watkins and Andrea Naversen. The event, attended by more than 600 people, is the signature fundraiser of the Women’s Auxiliary, which supports The Salvation Army’s social service programs. ◆

News LifestyleEventsPhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement