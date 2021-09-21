Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: La Jollans flip for Kiwanis pancake breakfast

Don Hodges mans the griddle during the club's 57th pancake breakfast Sept. 18 at the La Jolla Recreation Center.
1/8
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla President Don Hodges mans the griddle during the club’s 57th pancake breakfast Sept. 18 at the La Jolla Recreation Center.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
These folks were among nearly 500 people who attended the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla's pancake breakfast Sept. 18.
2/8
These folks were among nearly 500 people who attended the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s pancake breakfast Sept. 18.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Muirlands Middle School students Eliza Gordon and Camille and Celeste Peters (from left)
3/8
Muirlands Middle School students Eliza Gordon and Camille and Celeste Peters (from left) turn out for the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s annual pancake breakfast.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
James Rudolph volunteered at the pancake breakfast while his children Rosie, James and Patrick took in the entertainment.
4/8
La Jolla Town Council President James Rudolph volunteered at the pancake breakfast while his children Rosie, James and Patrick took in the entertainment.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jollans ate, bought raffle tickets and gathered at the La Jolla Recreation Center for the Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast.
5/8
La Jollans ate, bought raffle tickets and gathered at the La Jolla Recreation Center for the Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Erika and Mike Couris listen for their raffle ticket numbers at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla's pancake breakfast Sept. 18.
6/8
Erika and Mike Couris listen for their raffle ticket numbers at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s pancake breakfast Sept. 18.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla member and incoming President Craig Gagliardi (left) and La Jolla Rec Center director Jesse DeLille
7/8
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla member and incoming President Craig Gagliardi (left) meets with La Jolla Recreation Center director Jesse DeLille at this year’s Kiwanis pancake breakfast.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Craig Gagliardi leads bidding for an auction item at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla's annual pancake breakfast.
8/8
Craig Gagliardi leads bidding for an auction item at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s annual pancake breakfast.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
Share

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla flipped stacks of pancakes onto the plates of hungry community members Sept. 18, serving up raffles, prizes and togetherness as part of its 57th annual pancake breakfast. It was the club’s first such breakfast since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020.

Nearly 500 people visited the grounds of the La Jolla Recreation Center, where Kiwanis members staffed stations serving pancakes, sausage and beverages. There also were raffle tickets and an auction for prizes and experiences at local businesses, as well as a blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank.

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, was on hand to fix pancakes for waiting participants.

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local news is more important then ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please become a supporter of the La Jolla Light today by clicking here.

Kiwanis Club President Don Hodges said the club received assistance from volunteers from the Seaside chapter of the National Charity League and the La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men.

A disc jockey played music while children played on an inflatable structure or rode ponies.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s grants to local organizations such as La Jolla High School and the San Diego Humane Society.

“We’ve been long-term supporters of Kiwanis,” said Mike Couris, who attended the pancake breakfast with his wife, Erika. “They help sponsor the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, and I was a [Scout] leader in the past.”

Kristina Nifong, who with her son, Luke, mother, sister and niece, has attended the breakfast for years, said she’s “really thankful that people are out. We need community.”

Luke said he liked the pancakes — including a Mickey Mouse-shaped pancake a volunteer made for him. “It’s really special,” his mother said. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries
Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement