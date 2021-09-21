La Jolla crime and public safety news: Bicycle theft suspect, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Suspect in La Jolla bike thefts is charged with 20 counts

A man suspected in a series of bicycle thefts in La Jolla has been charged with 20 counts, including 16 felonies, according to the San Diego County district attorney’s office.

All but one of the counts against Daxton Hale, 22, is burglary or theft. The other is vandalism. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday, Oct. 15, in San Diego County Superior Court, said DA’s office representative Tanya Sierra.

Hale was being held in county jail as of Sept. 21 with bail set at $100,000, according to jail records.

After a rash of thefts in La Jolla’s Lower Hermosa and Bird Rock neighborhoods in late spring and early summer, a thread of complaints started on local social media. Several people posted that their home security equipment had captured images of a man of similar description carrying out thefts in a similar manner.

In many of them, someone broke into backyards or garages and stole bicycles and other recreation equipment.

The bikes often were high-end, costing upward of $1,000, making stealing them a felony.

Hale was arrested Aug. 30. — Rob Vardon

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 14, ZIP code 92037 had 2,141 registered cases (up by 30 from the previous count) and 4,949 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 14, 34,985 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Sept. 2

• Petty theft: 4900 block Bayard Street, 6 a.m.

Sept. 3

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 1 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 5 p.m.

Sept. 10

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12

• Vandalism: 300 block Palomar Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

Sept. 14

• Simple battery: 1000 block Prospect Street, 12:20 p.m.

Sept. 15

• Felony vandalism: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 5500 block Bellevue Avenue, 2 a.m.

• Petty theft/shoplifting: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7 a.m.

• Commercial burglary: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:25 p.m.

• Vandalism: Bonair Street and Neptune Place, 1:20 p.m.

• Felony vandalism: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:22 p.m.

Sept. 16

• Vandalism: 4000 block Torrey Pines Road, 6:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 4000 block Torrey Pines Road, 6:30 a.m.

Sept. 17

• Taking vehicle without owner’s consent: 200 block Nautilus Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Residential burglary: 7700 block Starlight Drive, 7 p.m.

• Taking vehicle without owner’s consent: 2600 block Hidden Valley Road, 8 p.m.

Sept. 18

• Taking vehicle without owner’s consent: 7700 block Prospect Place, 9:11 a.m.

• Mayhem: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 8:54 p.m.

Sept. 19

• Felony vandalism: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:02 a.m.

— Compiled by Elisabeth Frausto from police and other local reports ◆