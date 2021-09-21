Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 23-30

Sunday, Sept. 26

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 27

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online or at a location to be determined. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Rotarian and Peace Corps volunteer Cal Mann will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

• La Jolla parking forum has been postponed.

Thursday, Sept. 30

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆