Photo gallery: Windansea residents draw chalk tributes to firefighters and lifeguards
Young residents meet first responders stationed at La Jolla’s Fire Station 13 during a “Chalk Up” on Labor Day. (Courtesy of Molly Bowman-Styles)
This drawing on the driveway of La Jolla’s Fire Station 13 reads “Hero parking only” in honor of firefighters and lifeguards. (Courtesy of Molly Bowman-Styles)
Firefighters and lifeguards receive a message of gratitude from Windansea residents who made chalk drawings on the driveway of Fire Station 13 on Labor Day. (Courtesy of Molly Bowman-Styles)
Chalk art drawn outside Fire Station 13 on Nautilus Drive in La Jolla recognizes firefighters’ wide-ranging rescue ability. (Courtesy of Molly Bowman-Styles)
Local residents’ messages and pictures drawn in chalk cover the driveway of Fire Station 13 in La Jolla on Labor Day as a show of support for firefighters and lifeguards. (Courtesy of Molly Bowman-Styles)
On Labor Day morning, a small group of residents from La Jolla’s Windansea neighborhood decided to hold a “Chalk Up” event outside Fire Station 13 on Nautilus Street.
Their chalk drawings and messages on the driveway paid tribute to the San Diego firefighters and lifeguards who work in the neighborhood.
Resident Molly Bowman-Styles said the group plans to make the event a Labor Day tradition.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
