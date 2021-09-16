Photo gallery: Windansea residents draw chalk tributes to firefighters and lifeguards

On Labor Day morning, a small group of residents from La Jolla’s Windansea neighborhood decided to hold a “Chalk Up” event outside Fire Station 13 on Nautilus Street.

Their chalk drawings and messages on the driveway paid tribute to the San Diego firefighters and lifeguards who work in the neighborhood.

Resident Molly Bowman-Styles said the group plans to make the event a Labor Day tradition.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆