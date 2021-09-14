La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 7, ZIP code 92037 had 2,111 registered cases (up by 46 from the previous count) and 4,877 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 7, 34,822 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Aug. 24

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 1900 block Caminito el Canario, 7:20 a.m.

Aug. 27

Fraud: 5200 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 11 p.m.

Aug. 31

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Opal Street, 10:15 p.m.

Sept. 3

Sex crime: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:03 a.m.

Petty theft: 900 block Archer Street, 4:25 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Prospect Street, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4

Residential burglary: 1000 block Archer Street, 1:30 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 800 block Pearl Street, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 7

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7700 block Prospect Place, 9:45 p.m.

Sept. 8

Drunk in public: 1000 block Prospect Street, 1:56 a.m.

Vandalism: 8900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7 a.m.

Petty theft: 400 block Dunemere Drive, 12:14 p.m.

Sept. 9

Commercial burglary: 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 1:20 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): La Jolla Mesa Drive and Van Nuys Street, 7:24 p.m.

Sept. 10

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Bonair Street, 4:30 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1100 block Agate Street, 9 p.m.

Sept. 11

Drunk in public: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 3:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:03 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports