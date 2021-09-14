Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 16-23

Friday, Sept. 17

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Erin Wilcox of the UC San Diego Body Donation Program will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• Seaside chapter of National Charity League blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Sunday, Sept. 19

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., SunHouse Hall, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 20

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Sept. 21

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Summer Shoemaker, general manager of the La Valencia Hotel, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Sept. 22

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

