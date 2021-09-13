SANDAG and Caltrans seek feedback on proposed transportation improvements along SR 52 into La Jolla

The San Diego Association of Governments and the California Department of Transportation are seeking public input on a proposal to improve transportation options along an area known as the Coast, Canyons and Trails Corridor.

The corridor is made up primarily of State Route 52, which extends between La Jolla Parkway at Interstate 5 and State Route 67 in Santee, and goes into surrounding areas, including La Jolla.

The Coast, Canyons and Trails Corridor is being looked at as part of Caltrans and SANDAG’s 2021 Regional Plan. In 2019, SANDAG allocated $40 million to develop area plans to reduce traffic congestion, meet state and federal mandates for greenhouse gas emissions and improve social equity.

Speaking for the Coast, Canyons and Trails Corridor improvement project, Rene Loya told the La Jolla Community Planning Association during its Sept. 2 meeting that jobs in communities along the local corridor have increased “tremendously,” but population and housing have grown at a different rate. Therefore, improvements are needed to accommodate different forms of transportation — cars, public transportation and bikes and scooters — to get people from where they live to where they work.

To address that, Loya said there would be “five big moves,” chief among them the “complete corridors initiative,” which would study the different modes of transportation and how to accommodate them and provide for safe usage. Other strategies are considering scooters and electric bikes as a method of connecting to other forms of transportation or as a “last mile” option to get from transportation to a destination; “transit leaps,” or “fast, frequent and high-capacity transit” that would connect residential areas with job and recreation centers; a Next Operating System platform that would provide technological tools for creating transportation plans; and “mobility hubs” to connect bike infrastructure on the corridor.

For cars, strategies being looked at include freeway, ramp and road improvements.

“Other improvements could include dedicated medians for bus lines, high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian crossing beacons, median refuges to improve pedestrian visibility,” Loya said. “Our team is working on developing the very large list of transportation solutions and will share those at a public meeting this fall.”

Another workshop on the Coast, Canyons and Trails Corridor plan is expected, but a date has not been set. “It’s critical to this whole planning process that we have public input,” Loya said.

The Community Planning Association took no action on the proposal. A final report on it is scheduled to be released this winter.

In the meantime, a website has been created at sandag.mysocialpinpoint.com/CoastCanyonsTrails as a place to complete a 10-minute survey, submit feedback and review an interactive map to highlight areas of concern and provide suggestions. ◆